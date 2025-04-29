Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group - First Quarter Report 2025

Nimbus Group AB (publ) decreased its sales by 13 percent to MSEK 300 (344) during the first quarter of 2025. EBITA amounted to MSEK -13 (-14) and the EBITA margin to - 4.2 percent (-4.0)). Sales within Business Area Commercial Sales decreased from MSEK 295 Mkr to MSEK 244 Mkr which is explained by increased economic uncertainty while Business Area Retail Sales increased its sales to MSEK 56 (49) following increased sales in the Nordic region. "When the year began there were signs of a brightening but increased global uncertainty about economic developments has led to a return to a more wait-and-see attitude among customers. Nimbus Group is implementing measures to manage a more uncertain environment, including the risks of increased tariffs", says Jan-Erik Lindström, CEO of Nimbus Group.

FIRST QUARTER JANUARY - MARCH 2025 LAST 12 MONTHS Net sales for the first quarter decreased 13 percent to MSEK 300 (344)

Commercial Sales decreased to MSEK 244 (295) and Retail Sales increased to MSEK 56 (49) Net sales totaled MSEK 1,576 down 19 percent year-on-year (1,938)

Commercial Sales amounted to MSEK 1,031 (1,404) and Retail Sales MSEK 545 (534) Organic growth totaled -13 percent

EBITA amounted to MSEK -13 (-14) Organic growth totaled -19 percent

EBITA amounted to MSEK -59 (79). EBITA includes restructuring cost of MSEK -55. The EBITA margin amounted to -4.2 percent (-4.0) The EBITA margin was -3.7 percent (4.1) Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -127 (-90) Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -144 (-139) The order book totaled MSEK 624 (789)

of which Commercial sales MSEK 470 (655) and Retail sales MSEK 154 (124) Earnings per share amounted to SEK -2.93 (1.82)





2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Net sales, MSEK 300.3 343.7 -13 1,575.9 1,937.9 -19 1,618.7 Operating result, MSEK -12.8 -13.9 -7.7 -59.4 77.6 -177 -60.7 EBITA, MSEK -12.7 -13.7 -7.8 -58.8 78.2 -175 -60.1 EBITA margin, % -4.2 % -4.0 % -0.2 pe -3.7 % 4.0% -7.8 pe -3.7 % Result for the period, MSEK -38.5 -7.0 449 -93.0 38.7 -340 -61.4 Operating cash flow, MSEK -126.9 -90.3 41 -143.9 -121,8 18 -107.3 Earnings per share -0.91 -0.33 -74 -2.93 1.82 61 -2.88



Link to the report: https://nimbusgroup.se/en/reports-and-presentations/

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

