Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Titan für Raketen, Vanadium für Batterien: Radar-Projekt perfekt für die Industrie-Revolution!!
WKN: A2QNRM | ISIN: SE0015407390 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RN
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:02
1,330 Euro
+3,50 % +0,045
Nimbus Group AB: Johan Inden Appointed New Ceo Of Nimbus Group Ab

Finanznachrichten News

The Board of Directors of Nimbus Group has appointed Johan Inden as the new CEO of Nimbus Group AB, with the appointment taking effect 1:st of September. Johan Inden succeeds Jan-Erik Lindström, who earlier this year informed the Board that he would retire once a new CEO is in place.

Johan Inden brings with him more than 15 years of experience from senior leadership roles in the marine and boating industry. He will be leaving his position as President of the Marine Business Unit at Volvo Penta, where since 2018 he has led the company's global marine operations. Previously, Johan was responsible for product development, procurement, and strategy at Volvo Penta. Over the course of his career, Johan has also built up a broad experience in developing small and medium-sized enterprises both within and outside the marine industry.

"Following Jan-Erik Lindström's successful efforts in developing Nimbus Group, we now welcome Johan Inden, a highly experienced leader with a solid background in the marine industry," says Mats Engblom, Chairman of the Board of Nimbus Group AB. "His visionary leadership in developing companies and people, together with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, will be highly valuable in making Nimbus Group a stronger and larger player in the global boating industry."

"The Board aims to strengthen and accelerate Nimbus Group's core strengths by bringing in new perspectives. We are confident that Johan Inden has the right background, insights, and experience-as well as the drive and determination-to lead the company forward."

"I'm grateful for the Board's confidence and feel truly excited about this opportunity," says Johan Inden.
"After spending many years in the marine industry, it's hard to imagine a more inspiring and energizing role. I'm very much looking forward to engaging with the Nimbus Group team, its customers, and suppliers, to develop and grow the company in the years to come."

Johan Inden is 51 years old and will be based at Nimbus Group's headquarters in Gothenburg. He holds a Master of Science (MSc) degree from Chalmers University of Technology and a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from the School of Business, Economics and Law at the University of Gothenburg.

For more information please contact:
Mats Engblom, Chairman of the Board of Nimbus Group AB
tel: 070-6005619
Gunilla Öhman, Investor Relations
Gunilla.ohman@nimbus.se
tel: 070-7638125

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.
Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se
Certified Adviser
The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se

This information is inside information that Nimbus Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-13 08:00 CEST.

Image Attachments

Johan Inden

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
