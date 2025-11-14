Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group Strengthens Commercial Focus By Introduction Of CCO Role And New Management Structure

Nimbus Group has decided to make changes to its management team to strengthen commercial execution and capability to deliver an excellent customer experience. Following a period of expansion, Nimbus Group will consolidate commercial leadership, retail leadership, aftermarket and marketing into one function responsible to deliver the entire customer experience. The new function will be led by Deputy CEO Christina Evans who by this change also assumes the role Chief Commercial Officer, CCO.

The CCO will be responsible for commercial sales, retail sales, marketing, aftermarket and warranty. The change is effective as of today.

"After a period of expanding the Nimbus Group footprint across markets and brands, it is now time to consolidate the commercial function and to focus on delivering an outstanding customer experience across all the customer touchpoints, says Johan Inden, CEO of Nimbus Group.

In the new management structure, Retail Sales Director Sanna Andersson will keep the full responsibility for retail sales and report to the CCO. The change means that the Retail Sales Director leaves the Nimbus Group management team. CMO Michael Bohm will also leave the Nimbus Group management team but continue to report to the CEO and support the establishment of the new commercial function. From January 1, 2026, Bohm will continue his career outside Nimbus Group.

""Bohm has been with Nimbus Group for many years and has played a key role in our commercial operations. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for the valuable contributions he has made during his time with the company," Johan Inden says.

Effective as of November 17, 2025, Nimbus Group's management team will have the following composition:

Johan Inden, President and Chief Executive Officer, CEO

Christina Evans, Deputy CEO and Chief Commercial Officer, COO

Rasmus Alvemyr, Chief Financial Officer, CFO

Jakob Brandstedt, Chief Operating Officer, COO

Joacim Gustavsson, Chief Designer

Mats Jacobsson, Chief Technology Officer, CTO

For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO

+46 707 94 05 65

johan.inden@nimbus.se

