Nimbus Group AB: Christina Evans Has Assumed The Position As Deputy Ceo

Nimbus Group AB (publ) Christina Evans has today assumed the position of Deputy CEO of Nimbus Group, in accordance with the company's previous announcement.

Evans most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) at the Finnish motorboat manufacturer Axopar, a role she held since 2021. In her role as Deputy CEO, Evans will be responsible for, among other things, Nimbus Group's newly established business area, Commercial Sales. Her previous positions include various executive roles in the automotive industry, including at Volvo Trucks.

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group produces and markets powerboats which includes the brands Alukin, Aquador, EdgeWater, Falcon, Flipper, Nimbus and Paragon Yachts. Sales are made through dealer networks and the largest markets are the Nordic region, Europe and the USA. During 2023, the Group strengthened its position on the important North American market through the acquisition of the premium powerboat manufacturer EdgeWater Power Boats. In 2024, the Group had sales of SEK 1,619 million and 377 employees. Operations are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Poland, England, Norway and the USA.

Nimbus Group has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North since February 2021. For more information, see www.nimbusgroup.se

Certified Adviser

The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

e-mail: certifiedadviser@carnegie.se



For further information, please contact:

Johan Inden, CEO

+46707940565

johan.inden@nimbus.se

Rasmus Alvemyr, CFO

+46317267708

rasmus.alvemyr@nimbus.se