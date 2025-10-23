Nimbus Group AB: Nimbus Group - Report For The Third Quarter 2025

NIMBUS GROUP - REPORT FOR THE THIRD QUARTER 2025

Net sales during the quarter decreased by MSEK 115 to MSEK 263 (-30 percent), driven by a weak start to the quarter.

The decline is primarily explained by a continued very weak North American market, where sales dropped by MSEK 130 to MSEK 71 (-65 percent).

Decision to close production in Larsmo, Finland, and move manufacturing of Aquador and Falcon to the same site and partner currently producing the Nimbus WTC series.

The Swedish Defence Materiel Administration approved the design of the workboat that Nimbus Group is developing for the Swedish Armed Forces together with Svekon.

"The volumes in the global motorboat market are now at their lowest in over a decade, but as a company we must be able to make money even in markets like these. Going forward, we will therefore place strong focus on strengthening our commercial capabilities, streamlining our brand and product portfolio, and increasing efficiency across all areas," says Nimbus Group CEO Johan Inden.

THIRD QUARTER JULY - SEPTEMBER 2025 FIRST NINE MONTHS, JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2025 Net sales amounted to MSEK 263, down 30 percent compared to last year (378). Commercial Sales decreased to MSEK 165 (264) and Retail Sales decreased to MSEK 98 (114) Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,134, down 16 percent compared to last year (1,345). Commercial Sales amounted to MSEK 706 (883) and Retail Sales to MSEK 427 (462) Organic growth amounted to -29 percent Organic growth amounted to -14 percent EBITA amounted to MSEK -45 (-66). EBITA before restructuring costs amounted to MSEK -28 (-7) EBITA amounted to MSEK -32 (-35) EBITA margin was -17.1 percent (-17.3)

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -43 (-69) EBITA margin was -2.8 percent (-2.6)

Operating cash flow amounted to MSEK -80 (-81)

Order book at the end of the period amounted to MSEK 358 (508), of which Commercial Sales amounted to MSEK 297 (453) and Retail Sales to MSEK 61 (55) Earnings per share amounted to SEK -2.22 (-2.38)





Third quarter First 9 months Last 12 months Full year











2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Net sales, MSEK 263.4 378.3 -30.4 1,133.5 1,345.2 -15.7 1,407.7 1,705.7 -17.5 1,618.7 Operating profit, MSEK -45.1 -65.7 -31.4 -32.6 -35.3 -7.6 -57.8 -39.9 44.8 -60.7 EBITA, MSEK -45.0 -65.6 -31.4 -32.2 -34.9 -7.7 -57.4 -39.3 46.0 -60.1 EBITA margin, % -17.1% -17.3% 0.3 pp -2.8% -2.6% -0.2 pp -4.1% -2.3% -1.8 pp -3.7 % Profit for the period MSEK -55.1 -74.1 -25.6 -94.5 -50.7 -86.5 -105.1 -72.8 44.4 -61.4 Operating cashflow MSEK -43.1 -69.3 -37.8 -80.0 -81.0 -1.2 -106.3 -158.6 -33.0 -107.3 Earnings per share -1.29 -3.47 -62.7 -2.22 -2.38 -6.5 -3.27 -3.41 -4.2 -2.88



