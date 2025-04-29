NCC AB: Interim report for the first quarter 2025

Stable start to the year.

"I see the results and the development of operations in the first quarter as confirmation of stability throughout NCC", says Tomas Carlsson, President and CEO at NCC.

Good orders received, driven by Building Sweden.

Net sales and operating profit, adjusted for profit recognition in Property Development in the first quarter of 2024, were on a par with the preceding year. Net sales and earnings follow expected seasonal patterns.

Good general demand, particularly in several of NCC's prioritized segments.

Ahead of the Annual General Meeting on May 7, the Board has proposed a dividend of SEK 9.00 (8.00) per share and an extra dividend of SEK 2.00 per share.

Positive performance in health and safety, with lower accident frequency rate.

In 2024, NCC achieved one of its two climate targets. As a result, NCC has decided to raise its ambitions: the target for reducing own emissions (Scope 1 and 2) by 2030 has been adjusted upward, from 60 to 75 percent.

First quarter 2025

Orders received amounted to SEK 14,002 M (13,353)

Net sales totaled SEK 11,077 M (11,561)

Operating loss amounted to SEK -170 M (-100)

Loss after financial items totaled SEK -175 M (-117)

Loss after tax was SEK -136 M (-93)

Earnings per share after dilution amounted to SEK -1.39 (-0.95)

Information meeting

NCC's President and CEO Tomas Carlsson and Chief Financial Officer Susanne Lithander will present the interim report at a webcast and teleconference today, April 29, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CEST. The presentation will be held in English. Presentation material will be available at ncc.com/ir from approximately 08:00 a.m. CEST.



Link to webcast

To participate by phone, please call one of the following numbers five minutes prior to the start of the conference.

SE: +46 8 505 100 31

UK: +44 207 107 06 13

US: +1 631 570 56 13

For further information, please contact:

Susanne Lithander, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), +46 730 37 08 74

Andreas Koch, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 705 09 77 61

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

This information is information that NCC AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on April 29, 2025 at 07.10 a.m. CEST.

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. The NCC shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.