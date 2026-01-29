Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 07:30 Uhr
NCC AB: NCC to build new office space for BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik

NCC has secured an additional project for BAE Systems Hägglunds in Örnsköldsvik, Sweden. It relates to the construction of new modern office and work space. The value of the new contract is approximately SEK 250 million and it will be implemented in partnering form.

Image: BAE Systems Hägglunds

"We are very happy with our collaboration with NCC and with the results in our ongoing projects. We look forward to jointly creating an inspiring and functional work environment for our employees here as well. With the new office building, we are taking an important step in our expansion and continued development here in Örnsköldsvik," says Peter Sedin, Director Operations, BAE Systems Hägglunds.

In September 2024, NCC signed an agreement with BAE Systems Hägglunds to build production premises in the Gullänget factory site in Örnsköldsvik. With this contact, NCC has now secured an additional project in the site area to construct new office premises.

The new office building will cover approximately 7,500 square meters and feature flexible office solutions and improved work spaces that will support BAE Systems Hägglunds' continued development and production.

"We are delighted about the renewed trust shown in us by BAE Systems Hägglunds. We will continue to build on our productive cooperation in Örnsköldsvik and look forward to leveraging NCC's accumulated expertise in high-security projects and office buildings," says Niklas Sparw, Head of NCC Building Sweden.

Construction will commence immediately and the office building is scheduled for completion in 2028. The order value is approximately SEK 250 million and will be registered in the NCC Building Sweden business area in the first quarter of 2026.

For further information, please contact:
Daniel Stattin, Production manager, NCC Building, Sweden, daniel.stattin@ncc.se
Tove Stål, Head of Media Relations, NCC Group, 0765 21 61 02, tove.stal@ncc.se

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC had sales of about SEK 62 bn and 11,800 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
