LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), a British bottling company, on Tuesday reported a rise in revenue for the first quarter. In addition the company has reaffirmed its full-year outlook.For the three-month period to March 28, the company posted revenue of 4.689 billion euros, higher than 4.465 billion euros, recorded for the same period last year. Excluding items, revenue was 4.693 billion euros, compared with 4.733 billion euros a year ago.Adjusted revenue per unit case stood at 5.25 euros, higher than 5.09 euros in the previous year.Looking ahead, for the full year, Coca-Cola Europacific still expects adjusted revenue growth of around 4 percent with adjusted operating growth of approximately 7 percent on a year-over-year basis.The company reaffirmed its expectation for an annualized total dividend payout ratio of around 50 percent. In addition, Coca-Cola Europacific aims to repurchase 1 billion of shares over 12 months from February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX