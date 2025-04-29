WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $300 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $265 million, or $1.04 per share, last year.Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $418 million or $1.72 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $2.695 billion from $2.573 billion last year.Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $300 Mln. vs. $265 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue: $2.695 Bln vs. $2.573 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.97 - $2.02 Full year EPS guidance: $7.76 - $7.94Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX