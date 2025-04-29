WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $136 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $115 million, or $2.23 per share, last year.Excluding items, Zebra Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $208 million or $4.02 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.62 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.3% to $1.308 billion from $1.175 billion last year.Zebra Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $136 Mln. vs. $115 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $2.23 last year. -Revenue: $1.308 Bln vs. $1.175 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.50Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX