WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $136.6 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $147.6 million, or $1.00 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.91 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $963.9 million from $978.8 million last year.A.O. Smith Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $136.6 Mln. vs. $147.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.95 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $963.9 Mln vs. $978.8 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.90 Full year revenue guidance: $3,800 - $3,900 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX