WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labcorp (LH) updated full year 2025 guidance to reflect its first-quarter performance. Adjusted EPS is now projected in a range of $15.70 to $16.40, revised from prior guidance of $15.60 to $16.40. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $16.05. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For the first quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $212.8 million, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $228.0 million, or $2.69 per share, last year. Excluding items, Labcorp reported adjusted earnings of $324.0 million or $3.84 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.73 per share. Revenue for the period rose 5.3% to $3.345 billion from $3.176 billion last year.