ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, beverages giant Coca-Cola Co. (KO) maintained its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2025. The company also provided outlook for the second quarter.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects comparable currency neutral earnings to grow in a range of 7 to 9 percent, down from the prior forecast range of 8 to 10 percent, and comparable earnings in a range of 2 to 3 percent from the $2.88 per share reported in 2024, implying earnings in a range of $2.94 to $2.97 per share.It continues to project organic revenue growth of 5 to 6 percent, with a 2 to 3 percent currency headwind and a slight headwind from acquisitions, divestitures and structural changes.The Street is looking for earnings of $2.96 per share on revenue growth of 2.31 percent to $47.98 billion for the year.For the second quarter, Coca-Cola expects comparable net revenues to include approximate 3 percent currency headwind based on the current rates and including the impact of hedged positions. Comparable earnings are expected to include a 5 to 6 percent currency headwind.