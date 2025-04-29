BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks are mostly subdued on Tuesday with investors making cautious moves while awaiting some key corporate earnings updates this week.The market climbed higher earlier in the session as reports emerged that the U.S. would move to reduce the impact of duties imposed on foreign parts in domestically manufactured cars.The benchmark CAC 40, which climbed to 7,588.43 earlier in the session, was down 21.46 points or 0.28% at 7,552.30 a few minutes ago.Schneider Electric is down 7.2% as the electrical equipment maker cut its 2025 implied core profit margin outlook, citing foreign exchange rate fluctuations. The company reported revenues of 9.325 billion euros for the first quarter of 2025. This represents a 7.4% organic growth and an 8.4% increase on a reported basis.Edenred is declining more than 2.5%. Legrand, TotalEnergies and Bureau Veritas are down 1.6%, 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively. LVMH, STMicroElectronics, Accor and Carrefour are down with modest losses.Capgemini is rising nearly 6%. The technology company posted higher revenues in the first quarter of 2025, helped by good performances in the North America, United Kingdom and Ireland regions. The company also reiterated its outlook for the year ahead.In the three-month period, the company posted revenues of 5.55 billion euros, up 0.5% at current exchange rates, from last year's 5.53 billion. At constant exchange rates, revenues fell 0.4%.Societe Generale, Dassault Systemes, L'Oreal, Engie, Eurofins Scientific, Thales, Saint-Gobain, Vinci and Unibail Rodamco are gaining 1 to 1.8%. Danone, Michelin and Credit Agricole are up with moderate gains.In economic news, a report from the European Commission said the economic sentiment indicator (ESI) in the Euro Area fell to 93.6 in April 2025, down from a revised 95.0 in March and below market expectations of 94.5. This marked the lowest reading since December.. Consumer sentiment dropped sharply (-16.7 vs. -14.5 in March).On the pricing front, consumer inflation expectations surged by 5.1 points to 29.6, their highest level since November 2022, while manufacturers' selling price expectations edged down by 0.3 points to 11.0, easing from March's two-year high.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX