National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Awarded $200 Million in New Slickline Contracts Across Multiple Countries

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR)(Nasdaq:NESRW) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced multiple, five-year Slickline contract awards in Kuwait and Oman.

Totaling US$200 million, the multiyear contracts represent new awards in a key growth service line within NESR's Drilling & Evaluation ("D&E") segment. Consistent with the expansion of evaluation services like Cased Hole Wireline and Surface Well Testing, these contracts underscore the "portfolio pull through" strategy in D&E, whereby leadership in a certain product or service, in one or two countries, is replicated across NESR's entire MENA footprint, particularly in its burgeoning share of rigless activity.

NESR CEO & Chairman Sherif Foda commented, "These two new entries for NESR Slickline further our MENA leadership position in this demanding evaluation services space. Following our philosophy of expanding Slickline beyond its current stronghold in Saudi and Egypt, we are very pleased to see the segment extend into Oman and Kuwait for the first time, augmenting our already well-established business in these anchor countries. Besides volume, this brings geographic diversification to Slickline and a competitive advantage in being a top three provider of such services in the region."

About NESR

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

