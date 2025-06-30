National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Joins Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 30, 2025 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that the Company has joined the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell 3000® Index, effective as of the close of U.S. equity markets on June 27, 2025, as a result of the 2025 annual Russell Index reconstitution.

The broad-market Russell 3000® Index includes the largest 3,000 U.S. public companies by market capitalization. The Russell 2000® Index is a subset of the broader Russell 3000® Index limited to small-cap companies. Both are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell U.S. Indexes. Russell U.S. Indexes are part of FTSE Russell's suite of index offerings.

For more information on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website: https://www.lseg.com/en/ftse-russell/russell-reconstitution. Information on such website is not a part of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical fact may be forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the Company's expectations regarding the exchange offer and consent solicitation. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including that NESR will be able to complete the exchange offer and consent solicitation. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements are contained in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in such filings.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and?Asia Pacific?regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:

Blake Gendron

National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

832-925-3777

investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/nesr-joins-russell-2000r-and-russell-3000r-indexes-1044272