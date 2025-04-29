WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global (SPGI) said its full-year 2025 guidance now calls for revenue growth of 4% - 6%, GAAP EPS in the range of $14.60 - $15.10, and adjusted EPS in the range of $16.75 - $17.25. The company said the updated guidance for revenue growth is 1pp lower than the previous guidance range, on slightly lower revenue expectations in Ratings and Indices. The company said it is raising the expected GAAP EPS, due to the expected gain from the divestiture of OSTTRA, and lowering the low end of the expected adjusted EPS range, while the high end of adjusted EPS guidance range is unchanged.For the first quarter, the company's earnings totaled $1.090 billion, or $3.54 per share. This compares with $991 million, or $3.16 per share, last year. Excluding items, S&P Global reported adjusted earnings of $1.344 billion or $4.37 per share for the period. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period rose 8.2% to $3.777 billion from $3.491 billion last year.Separately, S&P Global announced intent to separate S&P Global Mobility from S&P Global. The planned separation is expected to result in Mobility becoming a standalone public company. S&P Global expects to complete the separation within 12 to 18 months.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX