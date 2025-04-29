Nitor Partners LLC: NITOR Expands Strategic SAP Relationship With Launch of Office of the CFO Practice; Stacy Wilson Joins Nitor as oCFO Director and Market Lead

NITOR, an SAP Gold Partner and leading consultancy, is pleased to announce the launch of its Office of the CFO (oCFO) practice. This strategic expansion reinforces Nitor's commitment to helping organizations maximize the value of their finance and spend processes through SAP solutions. Leading this initiative for Nitor is Stacy Wilson, a highly respected and deeply experienced SAP finance transformation leader, who joins Nitor as the oCFO Director and Market Lead.

Nitor's newly launched oCFO practice will provide financial executives with enhanced capabilities to optimize enterprise performance management, financial planning and analysis, and end-to-end digital finance transformation. Through Nitor's deep SAP expertise, the practice will focus on solutions that empower CFOs to drive agility, efficiency, and strategic decision-making.

"Nitor's alignment with SAP continues to strengthen. The launch of the Office of the CFO practice is a timely and natural next step in our mission to provide world-class outcomes to organizations in their SAP finance and spend transformation journey. As customers move to SAP's AI and business data cloud, our singular focus in these key process areas will ensure better and faster outcomes in our clients' broader transformation initiatives and bring immediate and measurable value," said Jeff Clark, CEO of Nitor. "Stacy Wilson brings a wealth of expertise in SAP's oCFO capabilities, and we are thrilled to add him to the Nitor team. Stacy's leadership will be instrumental for Nitor's oCFO clients to achieve greater financial visibility and operational excellence."

Wilson brings 26 years of experience in enterprise software helping clients leverage finance technologies to drive business outcomes. Prior to joining Nitor, he held key roles at Workday and at SAP, guiding Fortune 500 CFOs through large-scale transformation initiatives.

"I am excited to lead Nitor's Office of the CFO practice at such a pivotal time for finance organizations," said Stacy Wilson. "The role of the CFO is evolving rapidly. Nitor's goal is to help finance leaders harness the power of SAP to drive innovation and long-term value creation."

The launch of the oCFO practice marks another milestone in Nitor's commitment to provide best-in-class outcomes for SAP clients. By integrating financial strategy with cutting-edge SAP capabilities, Nitor continues to be a trusted partner for organizations seeking to modernize their finance and spend processes.

For more information about NITOR and its Office of the CFO practice, please visit https://nitorpartners.com/capabilities/finance/office-of-the-cfo-practice.

About Nitor

Founded in 2003, Nitor earns customers-for-life by delivering and sustaining world-class finance and spend management solutions. Through differentiated offerings, strategic partnerships, and finance & spend expertise, Nitor is one of SAP's fastest-growing partners. Powered by a Center of Excellence, Nitor Sales, Delivery, and Lifecycle & Adoption Services professionals help global organizations develop finance and spend management strategies, deliver complex source-to-pay initiatives, optimize treasury and working capital platforms, and transform businesses. We owe our progress to a dedicated culture of humble, competent, caring teammates who do right by our customers and each other. Visit www.nitorpartners.com.

Media Contact (email): info@nitorpartners.com

SOURCE: Nitor Partners LLC