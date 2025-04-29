WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in a range of $1.84 to $1.94 per share and continues to project adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025 in the range of $7.42 to $7.62 per share.On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter and earnings of $7.49 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Consistent with prior expectations, the company currently anticipates quantifiable special charges in 2025 to be approximately $0.25 to $0.30 per share, principally related to restructuring charges.To overcome the impact from tariffs, the company said it is leveraging the strength of Ecolab's world class supply chain, its 'local for local' production model, and its recently announced trade surcharge.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX