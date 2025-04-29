SSAB AB: Resolutions adopted at SSAB's 2025 AGM

SSAB's annual general meeting (AGM) was held today, April 29, 2025, in Stockholm. The shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by postal voting. The AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 2.60 per share.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet

The AGM adopted the income statement and balance sheet as well as the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 2.60 per share, with Friday, May 2, 2025 as the record date. The dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Discharge from liability

The AGM granted the directors and President & CEO discharge from liability in respect of the financial year 2024.

Board and auditor fees

The AGM resolved on Board fees in the amount of SEK 2,140,000 to the Chairman of the Board and SEK 711,000 to each director who is not employed in the Group. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Audit Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 171,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Audit Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 308,000. Compensation to directors in respect of committee work in the Remuneration Committee will be paid in the amount of SEK 125,000 each, with the exception of the position of Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, for which payment will be made in the amount of SEK 195,000. Auditor fees will be paid in accordance with approved invoices.

Directors

It was resolved that the Board of Directors will comprise eight members. Directors Petra Einarsson, Kerstin Enochsson, Lennart Evrell, Bernard Fontana, Marie Grönborg, Pierre Heeroma, Mikael Mäkinen and Maija Strandberg were re-elected.

Lennart Evrell was re-elected as Chairman of the Board.

Auditors

It was resolved that the auditors will be one registered accounting firm. Ernst & Young AB was re-elected auditors for a term of office up to and including the 2026 AGM.

Remuneration report

It was resolved to approve the Board's remuneration report for 2024.

Long-term incentive program 2025

It was resolved to approve the Board's proposal on a long-term cash-based incentive program for up to 180 senior executives and key employees within SSAB, including Group Executive Committee.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to resolve upon acquisitions of own shares

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to, at one or several occasions up to the next AGM, resolve on acquisitions of own shares of series A and/or B on Nasdaq Stockholm and/or Nasdaq Helsinki. Acquisitions may be made of such amount of shares that the holding of the Company at any time does not exceed 10 per cent of the total number of shares in the Company and may only be made at a price per share within the price range between the highest purchase price and lowest selling price applicable from time to time on Nasdaq Stockholm or Nasdaq Helsinki.

For further information, please contact:

Helena Norrman, EVP & Head of Group Communications, helena.norrman@ssab.com , tel. +46 730 66 53 46

Per Hillström, Head of Investor Relations, per.hillstrom@ssab.com, tel. +46 702 95 29 12

