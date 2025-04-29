Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a blockchain leader in Canada, is pleased to announce robust financial results for the six months ended February 28, 2025, highlighted by $17.4 million in net income and a 43% growth in total assets.

Key financial and operational highlights up to the date of this release include:

Neptune ended the quarter on February 28, 2025, with $72.2 million in assets, up 43% from August 2024 year-end.

Neptune has grown its Bitcoin treasury to approximately 401 Bitcoin (BTC) currently valued at $52 million with an average cost of US$31,564 per BTC. The Company continues to expand its holdings through mining operations, converting staking rewards, and direct acquisitions, reinforcing Neptune's commitment to long-term BTC focused accumulation.

Neptune currently holds approximately 33,000 Solana (SOL), leveraging staking strategies and partnerships to maximize its position growth. Since its acquisition of 26,964 SOL at an average cost of US$64 per SOL, Neptune has consistently expanded its holdings, capitalizing on Solana's growth and staking rewards to enhance long-term value.

Total gross revenues and other income for the six months ended reached $1.41 million, generated through multiple streams including Bitcoin mining, staking, DeFi, and other activities. This decreased from $1.77 million in the same period of the prior year due to reduced post halving mining revenues and decreased values of altcoins received as rewards.

Neptune's top three holdings include 401 BTC, 33,000 SOL, and 201,000 ATOM, complemented by positions in ETH, DOT, DOGE, S (formerly FTM), DASH, GRT, OCEAN, and others.

The Company's investments in SpaceX are currently valued at approximately $8.26 million with an average cost of US$95 per common share. Neptune has continued to strategically acquire shares, offering exposure to transformative industries beyond blockchain.

Neptune currently has access to US$25.0 million through a revolving line of credit with Sygnum Bank, the current balance is US$4.86 million with interest payable quarterly.

"Neptune continues to grow its asset base in a strategic and optimized manner. Dollar cost averaging into a foundational position in Bitcoin coupled with timely acquisitions of SpaceX and Solana, have resulted in Neptune having incredibly low average cost bases on these highly valuable assets. The stage is set for what we believe to be a strong growth phase for the Company and an exciting time for shareholders," said Cale Moodie, Neptune's CEO.

Operating and Financial Overview



($CAD)







For the six months ended February 28, 2025 February 28, 2024

Mining revenue 495,338 1,030,152

Staking revenue 530,805 273,746

Direct mining expenses (not incl. depreciation) (500,442) (825,493)

Other income* 382,622 462,868

Total earnings 908,323 941,273









Depreciation** 92,244 146,048

General expenses 1,169,326 797,756









Realized gain on settlements and sales 88,930 153,914

Revaluation gain on digital currencies*** 14,329,123 17,908,915

Unrealized gain related to equity investments 3,338,373 581,839

Comprehensive income for the period 17,403,179 18,642,137







Financial Position



($CAD)







As at February 28, 2025 August 31, 2024

Cash and receivables 1,746,054 6,398,130

Total digital assets 54,233,560 31,288,165

Total other assets 16,264,511 13,004,152

Total liabilities 5,072,369 805,904

Total shareholders' equity 67,171,756 49,884,543

Working capital**** 6,317,405 11,714,173









* All non-Bitcoin mining, non-Staking revenue, and non-DeFi revenue generating activities

** Non-cash items, including depreciation of mining rigs



*** Revaluation is calculated as the change in value (gain or loss) on digital currencies. When digital currencies are sold, the net difference between the proceeds received and the cost of the digital currencies determined on a First-in, First-out basis, is recorded as a gain (loss) on the sale of digital currencies

**** Current assets less current liabilities





About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) is one of the first publicly traded blockchain companies in Canada and is at the forefront of the cryptocurrency and blockchain landscape. Neptune engages in operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated cutting-edge technology. Our unwavering commitment to innovation and strategic growth enables us to continually explore new opportunities and maximize value for our shareholders. For more information about Neptune Digital Assets Corp., please visit our website at www.neptunedigitalassets.com or follow us on Twitter (@NeptuneDAC).

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-Looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-Looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-Looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250081

SOURCE: Neptune Digital Assets Corp