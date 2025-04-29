Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Receives Patent Approval in Japan

Västerås, Sweden, April 29, 2025 - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted a patent approval by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) concerning a pressure sensor device for artificial hearts and circulatory support systems such as Realheart® TAH. The patent is a supportive measure to ensure market protection of the company's device on the Japanese market and is valid until 2041.

Realheart develops Realheart® TAH, the world's first total artificial heart mimicking the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. The patent (JP7656624B2) covers a pressure sensor with a biocompatible housing with integrated pressure-sensitive components used in the device. The sensor is designed to ensure accurate and safe pressure measurements in medical environments. By enabling real-time monitoring, the sensor supports automated control of artificial hearts and circulatory support systems, such as Realheart® TAH, contributes to optimized blood flow and has a potential positive effect on treatment outcomes. The design is engineered for integration into advanced medical systems, particularly within the field of artificial hearts and circulatory support.

The granted patent confers protection for the device in Japan until 2041.

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se