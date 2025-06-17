Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Receives Patent Approval in the US

Västerås, Sweden, June 17, 2025 - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted patent approval by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) concerning the core technology of Realheart® TAH. The same patent has previously been approved in the European Patent Office (EPO).

The newly approved patent (US patent no. 12318603 B2) covers the key technology of Realheart® TAH, the only artificial four-chamber heart that mimics the physiology of the natural human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. The structural design may provide important benefits, e.g., a reduced risk of stroke, bleeding, and anemia - common side effects seen with treatments using currently approved artificial heart devices.

The patent approval confers market protection for the device in the US until 2037.

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se