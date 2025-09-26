Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Realheart Receives Patent Approval in Japan

Västerås, Sweden, September 26, 2025 - Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) announces today that the company has been granted patent approval by the Japan Patent Office (JPO) concerning the automatic control of Realheart® TAH. While this is the first jurisdiction to approve the patent, the company has pending applications of the same patent in Europe, the US, India, China and Australia.

Realheart is developing Realheart® TAH, the first total artificial heart that mimics the structure and function of the native human heart. The recently approved patent (JP patent no. 7731894) covers a key technology of Realheart® TAH, entailing the automated control function of the device. The feature is an important part of the product's value proposition, designed to provide a meaningful treatment alternative for patients awaiting a heart transplant, while providing benefits that may increase the quality of life. The structural design of Realheart® TAH aims to decrease risk factors commonly associated with currently approved artificial heart treatment devices, e.g., stroke, internal bleeding, and anemia.

The patent approval confers market protection for the device in Japan until 2041.

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

Certified Adviser: Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, www.skmg.se

About Us

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (publ) is developing the first artificial heart that mimics the shape, function, and blood flow pattern of the human heart. These unique product features provide completely new opportunities to save lives and give patients a good quality of life while waiting for a heart transplant. In the future, artificial hearts may also become an alternative to transplantation for broader groups of patients with severe heart failure. Realheart® TAH (Total Artificial Heart) is now being evaluated in extensive preclinical trials ahead of a first clinical study in patients. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.realheart.se