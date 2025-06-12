Scandinavian Real Heart AB: Bulletin From the Annual General Meeting of Scandinavian Real Heart AB on June 12, 2025

Scandinavian Real Heart AB (the "Company") has today, June 12, 2025, held its annual general meeting where the following resolutions were made.

Adoption of the Income Statement and Balance Sheet, Appropriation of Earnings and Discharge from Liability

The Meeting resolved to adopt the presented Income Statement and Balance Sheet for the financial year 2024. Furthermore, the Meeting resolved that no dividend shall be paid for the financial year 2024 and that the result shall be carried forward. The Meeting discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the Managing Director who have been active during the financial year 2024 from liability towards the Company.

Determination of Fees for the Board of Directors and Auditor

The Meeting resolved that fees of SEK 160,000 shall be paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 77,500 to each of the other members who are not employed by the Company. Fees to the auditor were decided to be paid according to approved invoices.

Election of Board of Directors and Auditor

It was resolved, for the period until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, to re-elect Magnus Öhman, Azad Najar, Oliver Voigt, Giovanni Lauricella and Stuart McConchie and to elect Oskar Mellgren* and Mia Tomczak** as new Board members. Oskar Mellgren was elected as Chairman of the Board.

The auditing firm Grant Thornton Sweden AB was re-elected as auditor for the period until the 2026 Annual General Meeting. The company has been informed that Joakim Söderin will be appointed auditor in charge.

Election Committee

The Meeting decided that the Election Committee for the 2026 AGM shall consist of Claes Mellgren.

Authorization for the Board of Directors to Issue Shares

The Meeting resolved to authorize the Board of Directors, within the framework of the current Articles of Association, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, on one or more occasions during the period until the next Annual General Meeting, to decide on an increase of the Company's share capital by issuing new shares in the Company.

The full text of the above decisions is available on the Company's website, www.realheart.se

*Oskar Mellgren

Education

Master of Engineering, Uppsala University

Certified Board Member Styrelseakademien

Experience

Oskar has over 10 years of experience from industrial production mainly within AQ Group. Among other things, medical equipment for pharmaceutical customers. Has held senior positions as quality manager, purchasing manager, production manager, vice president and CEO. Also responsible for global projects as project manager. Today Oskar runs his own company in business development and leadership training.

**Mia Tomczak

Education

MBA, Mälardalen University

Executive MBA, Stockholm School of Economics

Board Assignments

Mia is currently a member of several internal boards within the Kamic/Amplex/Mindelon groups, a member of Nodica Group AB where she is also chairman of the audit committee, and a member of Cascade Drives AB.

Experience

Mia is currently active as Group CFO for Kamic Group/Amplex/Mindelon Group. She has previously been CFO of AQ Group AB, CFO / Controller at Sandvik, Outokumpu, and ran an advertising agency B2B.

For more information, please contact:

Ina Laura Perkins, CEO

Phone: +46 (0) 70 406 49 21

E-mail: inalaura.perkins@realheart.se

