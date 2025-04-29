Arjo AB: Arjo's interim report January-March 2025

"We are starting the year with growth in line with our target, a strengthened order book and an improved gross margin. Profitability was held back by the stronger SEK, but adjusted for currency, adjusted operating profit increased during the quarter. We remain focused on driving the business and strengthening our long-term competitiveness with new launches in our two largest product categories," says Niclas Sjöswärd, Interim President & CEO of Arjo.

January-March 2025 in brief

Net sales increased to SEK 2,863 M (2,759). Net sales grew organically by 3.4%.

The gross margin increased to 43.7% (43.5).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 486 M (502).

Adjusted operating profit amounted to SEK 208 M (248). Adjusted for currency effects, adjusted operating profit increased approximately 4%.

Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 125 M (175).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 0.34 (0.48).

Cash flow from operations amounted to SEK 184 M (256), corresponding to a cash conversion of 41.3% (54.2).

Global launch of new Maxi Move 5 mobile patient floor lift.

Eva Brike appointed new EVP Human Resources & Sustainability.

Telephone conference

Fund managers, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call and presentation of the report on April 29 at 15:00 CEST via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

Those who wish to ask questions verbally during the teleconference will need to register via the link below. A phone number and a conference ID will be provided after registration in order to access the conference. Link to registration: https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5009659

Alternatively, use the following link to download the presentation: https://www.arjo.com/int/about-us/investors/reports--presentations/2025/



A recorded version of the conference is accessible for three years via the following link: https://arjo.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

For more information, please contact:

Maria Nilsson, EVP Communication & Public Relations

+46 734 244 515

maria.nilsson@arjo.com



Erik Roslund, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+46 768 996 303

erik.roslund@arjo.com



This information is information that Arjo AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CEST on April 29, 2025.



About Arjo