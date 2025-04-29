DXC Technology Company: DXC Ranked Top Individual Life Insurance Core Technology Provider by Everest Group

ASHBURN, Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been ranked as a top provider in Everest Group's "Individual Life Insurance Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025: North America." This acknowledgment underscores DXC's leadership in helping insurers modernize their operations to improve the customer experience, optimize business processes, and reduce costs.

In a new report by global research and analyst firm Everest Group, DXC's ability to deliver flexible, easy-to-consume software-as-a-service models was highlighted as a key differentiator. DXC serves over 1,000 insurance clients and has processed more than one billion policies on its platforms, representing 10% of the world's premiums. DXC has also been previously recognized by Everest for insurance offerings, most recently in 2024 as a top Life & Annuity Insurance Technology provider.

"We're delivering measurable value across nearly every stage of the insurance lifecycle. Our continued success in insurance technology reflects DXC's unwavering commitment to innovation, customer-centric solutions, and operational excellence. As the industry evolves, we're proud to help our clients stay ahead-setting new standards for what's possible," said Ray August, President, Insurance Software & BPS at DXC Technology.

The PEAK Matrix® is a framework to assess insurance providers' relative market success and overall capability. The assessment is based on a comprehensive evaluation of 14 leading technology providers supporting the industry with administration systems, digital transformation capabilities and next-generation solutions. Leaders are placed based on their market impact, vision, and capability.

"DXC Technology's investments in blending deep legacy system expertise with modern, cloud-native SaaS solutions for life and annuity carriers enables it to support scaled policy migrations and transformations," said Vigitesh Tewary, Practice Director at Everest Group. "Its Assure suite, including the cloud-native Assure Life+ offering that supports product deployment and launch across a portfolio of life, annuity, and savings products; AI-powered capabilities across underwriting, claims, and fraud that improve operational efficiency; as well as business process management capabilities on top of its platform have contributed to DXC's positioning as a Leader in Everest Group's Individual Life Insurance Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 - North America."

With over 40 years of innovation in the insurance industry, DXC stands as the leading provider of core insurance systems. 21 of the world's top 25 insurers rely on DXC to deliver solutions that allow them to solve essential business challenges and stay focused on delivering mission-critical work. Trusted by 80% of insurers in Fortune's Global 500, DXC helps insurance companies confidently navigate disruption and drive operational excellence.

An excerpt of Everest Group's report is available to view here.

To learn more about DXC's insurance services, visit our website.

