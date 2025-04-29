Key Highlights:

Exclusive Distribution: Safety Strips Tech Corp. will be the sole supplier of proprietary fentanyl test kits through an established First Nations-focused distributor.

Immediate Revenue Generation: First shipment of 10,000 units already underway, with potential for recurring orders.

Social Impact and ESG Alignment: Strong alignment with public health priorities, Indigenous wellness initiatives, and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment themes.

Expansion Potential: Significant opportunity to grow into additional harm reduction products, including Safety Strips Tech Corp.'s drink spike test kits.

First Mover Advantage: Safety Strips Tech Corp. establishes an early foothold in a critical, underserved market.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips"), has entered into an exclusive supply agreement with a leading First Nations distributor on April 28th, 2025, to deliver Safety Strips' proprietary fentanyl detection kits across Indigenous communities throughout Canada.



The first shipment of 10,000 units is already underway, representing an important initial step in what is expected to become a long-term, high-impact supply relationship. Under the terms of the agreement, Safety Strips will be the exclusive provider of fentanyl test kits for the distributor, supporting immediate harm reduction efforts in First Nations communities. Due to confidentiality agreements, the distributor's name will not be disclosed.



"This is a deal that brings Safety Strips' harm reduction technologies directly into underserved markets where they are urgently needed. We are proud to collaborate with our distribution partner to deliver real-world solutions that save lives and build safer communities," said Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips Tech Corp.



The fentanyl epidemic has had a devastating impact on Indigenous communities across Canada. Since 2017, First Nations have faced a sharp increase in opioid-related poisonings, driven largely by the growing presence of fentanyl in the unregulated drug supply. First Nations individuals continue to experience opioid-related deaths at a rate approximately four times higher than the national average.



By introducing accessible, easy-to-use fentanyl and drink spike testing solutions, this partnership not only addresses immediate public health needs but also establishes a foundation for longer-term health resilience, education, and community safety initiatives.



Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd., added: "This agreement reflects the strength of our portfolio companies and our strategy to partner with organizations driving real impact. It's not just a commercial milestone - it's a statement of our commitment to making harm reduction tools accessible where they are most urgently needed. We believe Safety Strips is uniquely positioned to lead in public health innovation across North America."



This exclusive agreement positions Safety Strips as a first mover in the Indigenous harm reduction market and unlocks a vital new distribution channel as the company scales its operations continent-wide.

About Safety Strips Tech Corp.

Safety Strips Tech Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd., develops and commercializes innovative harm reduction tools, including proprietary fentanyl detection kits and drink spike test kits, providing individuals and communities with critical protections in a discreet, affordable format.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly traded investment and development company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. The Company supports breakthrough ideas that address urgent societal needs and is uniquely positioned at the intersection of public health and technological advancement.



For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

"Bill Panagiotakopoulos"

Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO

