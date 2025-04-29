Racing Force S.p.A.: Shareholders' Meeting approves 2024 Financial Statements - Dividend of EUR 0.09 per share - Statutory Auditors confirmed for the period 2025-2027

The Shareholders' Meeting of Racing Force S.p.A. (the "Company") met today in ordinary session and approved the following resolutions.

Approval of Financial Statements and Allocation of Result

The Shareholders' Meeting examined and unanimously approved the financial statements of Racing Force S.p.A. as of December 31, 2024 and resolved, in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors of March 26, 2025:

• to allocate the net profit for the year 2024, equal to Euro 2,457,244, as follows:

⋅ Euro 32,803 to the legal reserve, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 2430 of the Italian Civil Code;

⋅ Euro 2,424,441 to retained earnings;

• to distribute dividends up to a maximum amount of Euro 2,465,040, corresponding to Euro 0.09 per ordinary share, excluding treasury shares held in the portfolio, drawing on retained earnings, with the ex-dividend date set for May 12, 2025, the record date on May 13, 2025, and the payment date on May 14, 2025.

Appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the period 2025 - 2027

The Shareholders' Meeting also appointed the Board of Statutory Auditors of Racing Force S.p.A., for a term of three financial years, thus until the approval of the financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2027, confirming former members: Mr. Luca Parenti (Chairman), Mr. Roberto Strumia and Mr. Alessandro Miglio (Standing Auditors), Mr. Giancarlo Onofrio Maria Strada and Mr. Enrico Pezzini (Alternate Auditors).

Following the Meeting, the Company's Board of Directors - in compliance with the provisions of Article 6-bis of the Euronext Growth Milan Issuers Regulation and the Company's Bylaws - verified that the auditors met the professionalism and integrity requirements under Article 148, paragraph 4, of the TUF.

The minutes of the Shareholders' Meeting will be made available within the terms and according to the modalities provided by law, as well as on the Company's website at www.racingforce.com, under the section "Investor Relations - Shareholders' Meetings".

