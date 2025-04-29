Feintool International Holding AG: Feintool General Meeting approves all motions

This is an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Listing Rules (LR) of the SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG accepted all motions of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 29, 2025. Norbert Indlekofer was elected as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors and Matthias Holzammer joins the Board as a new member.

95 shareholders attended the Annual General Meeting of Feintool International Holding AG in Lyss today. A total of 67.81 percent of the share capital was represented by the participants.

The shareholders approved the 2024 annual report, the 2024 annual financial statements and the 2024 consolidated financial statements. The motion to distribute no dividend due to the earnings situation in 2024 was approved by the Annual General Meeting.

After Alexander von Witzleben did not stand for re-election as Chairman and member of the Board of Directors, the Annual General Meeting elected Norbert Indlekofer as Chairman. Martin Klöti is the new Vice Chairman. The Board of Directors would like to thank Alexander von Witzleben for his many years of commitment and his valuable contribution to the continued development of the Feintool Group. Dr. Marcus Bollig and Heinz Loosli were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors for a further year. Matthias Holzammer was newly elected to the Board of Directors. Having worked in the automotive supplier industry for over 30 years, he has been a member of the Group Executive Board and later CEO of Autoneum Holding AG for the past eleven years.

Furthermore, Norbert Indlekofer and Martin Klöti were re-elected and Matthias Holzammer was newly elected to the Remuneration Committee. Matthias Holzammer was appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee at the constituent meeting immediately after the Annual General Meeting. The new members of the Audit Committee are Martin Klöti (Chairman) and Norbert Indlekofer.

The shareholders of Feintool International Holding AG granted discharge to all members of the Group Executive Board and the Board of Directors by a large majority of votes. The motions on the remuneration of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2026 financial year were also approved by the shareholders.

All voting results will be published in detail in the minutes of the Annual General Meeting, which will be available on our website from May 14, 2025.

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for renewable energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites, 3,100

employees and 100 vocational trainees in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and India.

Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 8

3250 Lyss

Switzerland

Media spokesperson

Karin Labhart

Phone +41 32 387 51 57

Mobile +41 79 609 22 02

karin.labhart@feintool.com

www.feintool.com

