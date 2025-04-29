Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.04.2025
Amerikas 1-Billion-Dollar-Verteidigungsoffensive öffnet den Weg zum Antimon-Durchbruch
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.04.2025 17:42 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

cBrain A/S: Minutes of meeting - AGM 2025

Finanznachrichten News

Company Announcement no. 06/2025

Minutes of meeting - AGM 2025

Copenhagen, April 29, 2025

At cBrain's ordinary general meeting on April 29

  • The Board of Directors' report on the Company's activities in the past year was approved,
  • The Annual Report 2024 was adopted and resolution regarding discharge for the Management and the Board of Directors was passed,
  • Appropriation of profit or covering of loss according to the approved annual report approved (dividend of DKK 0.64 per share),

  • Henrik Hvidtfeldt, Lisa Herold Ferbing, Peter Loft, Thomas Qvist and Per Tejs Knudsen were reelected to the board and

  • EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was reelected as independent auditors.

The general meeting also approved the board's proposal for:

  • The remuneration report for 2024,
  • The Remuneration Policy (update)
  • Remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2024.

The Board of Directors recommend an increase of 2 %

  • Henrik Hvidtfeldt: 168.300 DKK
  • Lisa Herold Ferbing: 137.700 DKK
  • Peter Loft: 112.200 DKK
  • The authorization of the Board of Directors, until the next ordinary general meeting, to acquire up to 10% of the share capital on behalf of the company. The consideration must not deviate from the official price quoted on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen at the time of acquisition by more than 10%.

No matters were disclosed at the general meeting that have not previously been made public.

-------------------------------------------------

Ejvind Jørgensen, Chair of the Annual General Meeting

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ir@cbrain.com, +45 2594 4973


