Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 avril/April 2025) - The common shares of Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM), (the "Company"), previously listed as DeepRock Minerals Inc. (DEEP) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

As part of the Fundamental Change, pursuant to the overall plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), the Company spun out its Golden Gate Project located in New Brunswick, the Ralleau Project located in Quebec and all of its other assets and liabilities prior to completion of the Fundamental Change, to its wholly owned subsidiary Revelation Minerals Inc. ("Revelation"). Under the terms of the Arrangement, the Company's shareholders will be issued one share of Revelation with respect to each post-Consolidation share of the Company held on April 17, 2025, being the closing date of the Arrangement and Fundamental Change.

Allied Critical Metals is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, as well as the acquisition, exploration, and potential development of tungsten projects in Portugal.

Les actions ordinaires d'Allied Critical Metals Inc. (ACM) (la « Société »), auparavant cotées sous le nom de DeepRock Minerals Inc. (DEEP), ont été approuvées pour inscription à la cote de la CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Dans le cadre du Changement Fondamental, conformément au plan d'arrangement global (l'« Arrangement »), la Société a cédé son projet Golden Gate, situé au Nouveau-Brunswick, le projet Ralleau, situé au Québec, ainsi que tous ses autres actifs et passifs, avant la réalisation du Changement Fondamental, à sa filiale en propriété exclusive Revelation Minerals Inc. (« Revelation »). Aux termes de l'Arrangement, les actionnaires de la Société recevront une action de Revelation pour chaque action post-Consolidation de la Société détenue au 17 avril 2025, date de clôture de l'Arrangement et du Changement Fondamental.

Allied Critical Metals est engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés de ressources minérales au Canada, ainsi que dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement potentiel de projets de tungstène au Portugal.

Issuer/Émetteur : Allied Critical Metals Inc. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : ACM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 109 846 577 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 24 199 916 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Mining/Minier Consolidation : 40 Old to 1 New/40 anciens pour 1 nouveau CUSIP : 019115 10 4 ISIN : CA 019115 10 4 6 OLD CUSIP/ISIN : 24381B104/ CA24381B1040 Boardlot/Quotité : 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation : Le 30 avril/April 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 30 juin/June Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Odyssey Trust Company



