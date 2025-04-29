ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $144.07 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $167.62 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $139.73 million or $0.93 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $1.010 billion from $1.011 billion last year.Logitech International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $144.07 Mln. vs. $167.62 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.96 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.010 Bln vs. $1.011 Bln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.100-$1.150 blnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX