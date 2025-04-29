Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 29, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or "the Company"), a leading MedTech innovator ranked among Asia-Pacific's high-growth companies, today announced that the Company's AI-powered Health Operating System has won the Cloud-Healthcare Technology Award at the SBR Technology Excellence Awards 2025, sponsored by the Singapore Business Review.

The Award, which honors Singapore-based technology companies that have pioneered ground-breaking IT products and solutions, was presented by SBR last night at an awards ceremony at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. The ceremony recognized over 60 companies, bringing together more than 300 senior executives from diverse sectors, including public sector agencies, state-owned enterprises, and private businesses across multiple industries.

The MHNS AI-powered Health Operating System (HOS) is a cloud-based healthcare ecosystem that connects patients with their healthcare providers 24/7 and generates teleconsultations and follow-up healthcare via the use of a mobile phone. Since early March 2025, the HOS has been equipped with AI Notes, an intelligent medical scribe that uses a proprietary Large Language Model and artificial intelligence to capture doctor-patient conversations and generate detailed, properly structured clinical notes, thereby alleviating the doctor's burden of creating clinical documentation.

At present, AI Notes can understand English spoken in a variety of accents, and in the near future, it will be equipped with the ability to also process Spanish, French, German, Russian, Korean, Malay, Vietnamese, and Mandarin.

The MHNS HOS with AI Notes can seamlessly integrate with major EHR systems and adheres to Singapore's National Electronic Health Record (NEHR) standards, enabling integration with the national healthcare ecosystem. MHNS HOS with AI Notes also offers users many additional features, including a Patient Empowerment App providing friendly tools to actively manage health and a Communities of Care social media portal that has enabled doctors and patients to form supportive communities in over 30 countries across the world.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award," said MHNS co-CEO Dr. Siaw Tung Yeng, PBM, Senior Consultant Family Physician. "By removing the documentation burden from doctors, our Health Operating System with AI Notes gives these providers more time to focus on what matters most: their patients. Enhanced by AI Notes, our HOS can now, more than ever before, help build a future where technology can connect and empower individuals within the healthcare realm.

"With its scalable and secure cloud-based infrastructure, we believe our HOS platform with AI Notes is poised for rapid adoption across healthcare systems, including independent practitioners."

The SBR International Business Awards, established in 2014, celebrates the vision, leadership, and resilience of businesses that are driving progress and setting new benchmarks in Singapore's dynamic economy.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit our website.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250152

SOURCE: Mobile-health Network Solutions