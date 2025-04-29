Anzeige
Flushing Financial Corporation Reports 1Q25 Results; Net Interest Income and Margin Expand While Goodwill Impairment Causes Loss

Finanznachrichten News

"In a quarter marked by shifting economic conditions, Flushing Financial Corporation has demonstrated strategic progress amidst ongoing challenges. While navigating an inverted yield curve and increased economic uncertainty, we achieved important improvements in our core operations. Our GAAP and Core Net Interest Margins expanded by 12 and 24 basis points QoQ, respectively, reflecting our proactive approach to challenging market conditions. Although we recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $17.6 million in the recent quarter, this accounting adjustment has no impact on our regulatory capital ratios or liquidity position. Our liquidity remains strong with $4.0 billion in undrawn lines and resources, and our TCE/TA1 ratio stands at a solid 7.79% as of March 31, 2025. While asset quality metrics showed some softening, our strong underwriting discipline, low loan-to-value ratios, and high debt service coverage ratios position us to effectively manage credit risk going forward. As we move through 2025, we remain focused on our strategic priorities: improving profitability, maintaining credit discipline, and preserving strong liquidity and capital - foundations that will enable us to navigate the current economic environment while continuing to build long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and communities."

- John R. Buran, President and CEO

UNIONDALE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 29, 2025 / NIM Expansion and Average Deposit Growth. The Company reported first quarter 2025 GAAP Loss Per Share of $(0.29) and Core EPS of $0.23. The primary difference between GAAP and Core earnings was the goodwill impairment charge. Significantly, NIM expanded 12 bps on a GAAP basis QoQ to 2.51% and 24 bps on a Core basis to 2.49%. The NIM expansion was driven by the cost of funds declining 22 bps to 3.13%, partially offset by a 9 bps decline in the yield on interest earning assets to 5.51%. Average loans decreased 1.9% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, due to pricing and quality standards. Average deposits increased 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ. Period end noninterest bearing deposits increased 5.9% YoY and 3.2% QoQ.

Credit Metrics Remain Manageable and Capital Stable QoQ. NPAs to assets were 71 bps compared to 57 bps the prior quarter. The increase primarily related to one previously identified multifamily relationship. Criticized and classified loans totaled 133 bps of gross loans compared to 107 bps in the prior quarter. The increase primarily relates to one office credit, which lost its primary tenant. Net charge-offs to average loans were 27 bps in 1Q25 compared to 28 bps in 4Q24 and primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated. TCE/TA was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.82% at December 31, 2024.

Key Financial Metrics 2

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

GAAP:

(Loss) Earnings per Share

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

ROAA (%)

(0.43

)

(2.17

)

0.39

0.24

0.17

ROAE (%)

(5.36

)

(29.24

)

5.30

3.19

2.20

NIM FTE 3 (%)

2.51

2.39

2.10

2.05

2.06

Core:

EPS

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.14

ROAA (%)

0.35

0.19

0.34

0.25

0.20

ROAE (%)

4.34

2.54

4.59

3.27

2.58

Core NIM FTE (%)

2.49

2.25

2.07

2.03

2.06

Credit Quality:

NPAs/Loans & OREO (%)

0.95

0.76

0.81

0.82

0.68

ACLs/Loans (%)

0.59

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.60

ACLs/NPLs (%)

86.54

120.51

117.75

120.58

164.13

NCOs/Avg Loans (%)

0.27

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

-

Balance Sheet:

Avg Loans ($B)

$

6.7

$

6.8

$

6.7

$

6.7

$

6.8

Avg Dep ($B)

$

7.6

$

7.4

$

7.5

$

7.2

$

7.1

Book Value/Share

$

20.81

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

23.04

Tangible BV/Share

$

20.78

$

20.97

$

22.29

$

22.24

$

22.39

TCE/TA (%)

7.79

7.82

7.00

7.12

7.40

Note: In certain circumstances, reclassifications have been made to prior periods to conform to the current presentation.

1 Tangible Common Equity ("TCE")/Total Assets ("TA"). 2 See "Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings", "Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Pre-Provision Pre-Tax Net Revenue", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Margin to Core Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin." 3 Net Interest Margin ("NIM") Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE").

1Q25 Highlights

  • Net interest margin FTE increased 45 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ to 2.51%; Core net interest margin FTE increased 43 bps YoY and 24 bps QoQ to 2.49%; Prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, swap termination fees, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled 3 bps in 1Q25 compared to 5 bps in 1Q24 and 17 bps in 4Q24

  • Average total deposits increased 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ to $7.6 billion; Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 2.5% YoY, but decreased 1.7% QoQ and totaled 11.3% of total average deposits compared to 11.8% in 1Q24 and 11.7% in 4Q24; Average CDs were $2.6 billion, up 7.9% YoY, but down 3.2% QoQ

  • Period end net loans decreased 1.2% YoY and 0.1% QoQ to $6.7 billion; Loan closings were $174.1 million, up 33.9% YoY, but down 22.7% QoQ; Back-to-back swap loan originations were $18.0 million compared to $58.5 million in 4Q24 and generated $0.3 million and $0.9 million of noninterest income, respectively; Loan pipeline increased 21.5% YoY and 6.3% QoQ to $211.4 million; Approximately 22% of the loan pipeline consists of back-to-back swap loans

  • NPAs totaled $64.3 million (71 bps of assets) in 1Q25 compared to $46.3 million (53 bps) a year ago and $51.3 million (57 bps) in the prior quarter; the QoQ increase primarily related to a previously identified multifamily relationship

  • Provision for credit losses was $4.3 million in 1Q25 compared to $0.6 million in 1Q24 and $6.4 million in 4Q24; Net charge-offs were $4.4 million in 1Q25 compared to $4,000 in 1Q24 and $4.7 million in 4Q24; Net charge-offs for 1Q25 were primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated

  • The Company had goodwill on its balance sheet primarily emanating from acquisitions completed over 20 years ago; Due to the declining stock price in the first quarter, the Company experienced a triggering event as defined by US GAAP; Consequently, a valuation of the goodwill was performed resulting in a non-cash, non-tax deductible impairment of $17.6 million ($0.51 per share); After this impairment, the Company has no goodwill remaining; This impairment had no impact on regulatory capital

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.40% at March 31, 2024, and 7.82% at December 31, 2024; Tangible book value per share was $20.78 at March 31, 2025, compared to $22.39 a year ago and $20.97 for the prior quarter

Areas of Focus

Improve Profitability

  • GAAP and Core NIM expanded 12 bps and 24 bps QoQ to 2.51% and 2.49%, respectively

  • GAAP ROAA and ROAE increased 174 bps and 2,388 bps QoQ; Core ROAA and ROAE improved 16 bps and 180 bps QoQ

  • Tangible book value per share decreased 0.9% QoQ to $20.78 at March 31, 2025

Maintain Credit Discipline

  • Approximately 90% of the loan portfolio is collateralized by real estate with an average loan to value of less than 35%

  • Weighted average debt service coverage ratio is approximately 1.9x for multifamily and investor commercial real estate loans

  • Criticized and classified loans are 133 bps of gross loans compared to 87 bps a year ago and 107 bps for the prior quarter

  • Manhattan office buildings exposure is minimal at 0.5% of gross loans

Preserve Strong
Liquidity and Capital

  • Maintaining ample liquidity with $4.0 billion of undrawn lines and resources as of March 31, 2025

  • Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were 16% of total deposits, while uninsured deposits were

    35% of total deposits

  • Total average deposits increased by 6.8% YoY and 1.5% QoQ

  • Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, up 39 bps YoY, but down 3 bps QoQ

Income Statement Highlights

YoY

QoQ

($000s, except EPS)

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

Change

Change

Net Interest Income

$

52,989

$

51,235

$

45,603

$

42,776

$

42,397

25.0

%

3.4

%

Provision for Credit Losses

4,318

6,440

1,727

809

592

629.4

(33.0

)

Noninterest Income (Loss)

5,074

(71,022

)

6,277

4,216

3,084

64.5

(107.1

)

Noninterest Expense

59,676

45,630

38,696

39,047

39,892

49.6

30.8

(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes

(5,931

)

(71,857

)

11,457

7,136

4,997

(218.7

)

(91.7

)

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

3,865

(22,612

)

2,551

1,814

1,313

194.4

(117.1

)

Net (Loss) Income

$

(9,796

)

$

(49,245

)

$

8,906

$

5,322

$

3,684

(365.9

)

(80.1

)

Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Common Share

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

(341.7

)

(82.3

)

Core Net Income 1

$

7,931

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

$

4,312

83.9

88.4

Core EPS 1

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.14

64.3

64.3

1 See Reconciliation of GAAP (Loss) Earnings and Core Earnings

Net interest income increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Net Interest Margin FTE of 2.51% increased 45 bps YoY and 12 bps QoQ; The cost of funds declined 22 bps QoQ partially offset by a 9 bp decrease in the yield on interest earning assets

  • Prepayment penalty income, swap termination fees, net reversals and recoveries of interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, net gains and losses from fair value adjustments on hedges, and purchase accounting accretion totaled $0.6 million (3 bps to NIM) in 1Q25 compared to $3.8 million (17 bps to NIM) in 4Q24, $2.4 million (11 bps to NIM) in 3Q24, $0.7 million (3 bps to NIM) in 2Q24, and $1.0 million (5 bps to NIM) in 1Q24

  • Excluding the items in the previous bullet, the net interest margin was 2.48% in 1Q25 compared to 2.22% in 4Q24, 1.99% in 3Q24, 2.02% in 2Q24, and 2.01% in 1Q24

The provision for credit losses increased YoY but declined QoQ.

  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $4.4 million (27 bps of average loans) in 1Q25 compared to $4.7 million (28 bps of average loans) in 4Q24, $3.0 million (18 bps of average loans) in 3Q24, $(92,000) ((1) bp of average loans) in 2Q24, and $4,000 (less than 1 bp of average loans) in 1Q24; Net charge-offs in 1Q25 were primarily related to three commercial business relationships, which had reserves previously allocated

Noninterest income increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Back-to-back swap loan closings of $18.0 million in 1Q25 (compared to $15.3 million in 1Q24 and $58.5 million in 4Q24) generated $0.3 million of noninterest income (compared to $0.2 million in 1Q24 and $0.9 million in 4Q24)

  • Net gains (losses) from fair value adjustments were $(0.2) million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 1Q25, $(1.1) million ($(0.03) per share, net of tax) in 4Q24, $1.0 million ($0.03 per share, net of tax) in 3Q24, $0.1 million (less than $0.01 per share, net of tax) in 2Q24, and $(0.8) million ($(0.02) per share, net of tax) in 1Q24

  • There were no gains on life insurance proceeds in 1Q25 compared to $0.3 million (about $0.01 per share) in 4Q24 and $1,000 (less than $0.01 per share) in 3Q24

  • The Company sold $36.8 million of loans held for sale during 1Q25 and incurred an additional interest rate mark of $0.2 million due to the change in the loan pool from December 31, 2024; the 4Q24 balance sheet restructuring incurred a pre-tax loss of $76.4 million from the sale of investment securities and the transfer of loans to held for sale

  • Absent the items in the previous three bullets and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest income was $5.4 million in 1Q25, up 38.3% YoY but down 9.4% QoQ

Noninterest expense increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Seasonal compensational expense was $1.6 million both in 1Q25 and 1Q24; 1Q25 seasonal compensational expenses were largely offset by expense reductions and other adjustments that are not expected to recur in 2Q25

  • The Company recorded a non-recurring, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of approximately $17.6 million ($0.51 per share) in 1Q25 and a $2.6 million non-recurring pre-payment penalty from the prepayment of FHLB advances ($0.06 per share, net of tax) in 4Q24

  • Excluding the effects of the prior bullet and other immaterial adjustments, core noninterest expenses were $42.0 million in 1Q25, up 5.4% YoY but down 1.9% QoQ

Provision (benefit) for income taxes was $3.9 million in 1Q25 compared to $1.3 million in 1Q24 and $(22.6) million in 4Q24.

  • The effective tax rate was (65.2)% in 1Q25, 31.5% in 4Q24, 22.3% in 3Q24, 25.4% in 2Q24, and 26.3% in 1Q24

  • The effective tax rate in 1Q25 was primarily related to the non-tax deductible goodwill impairment; 4Q24 was impacted by the increased benefit of permanent differences relative to pre-tax income (loss); 3Q24 includes approximately $0.5 million of discrete tax benefits

Balance Sheet, Credit Quality, and Capital Highlights

1Q25

4Q24

3Q24

2Q24

1Q24

YoY
Change

QoQ
Change

Averages ($MM)

Loans

$

6,672

$

$6,780

$

6,737

$

6,748

$

6,804

(1.9

)%

(1.6

)%

Total Deposits

7,561

7,450

7,464

7,196

7,081

6.8

1.5

Credit Quality ($000s)

Nonperforming Loans

$

46,263

$

$33,318

$

34,261

$

34,540

$

24,829

86.3

%

38.9

%

Nonperforming Assets

64,263

51,318

54,888

55,832

46,254

38.9

25.2

Criticized and Classified Loans

89,673

72,207

68,338

76,485

59,021

51.9

24.2

Criticized and Classified Assets

107,673

90,207

88,965

97,777

80,446

33.8

19.4

Allowance for Credit Losses/Loans (%)

0.59

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.60

(1

)bp

(1

)bp

Capital

Book Value/Share

$

20.81

$

$21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

23.04

(9.7

)%

(3.3

)%

Tangible Book Value/Share

20.78

20.97

22.29

22.24

22.39

(7.2

)

(0.9

)

Tang. Common Equity/Tang. Assets (%)

7.79

7.82

7.00

7.12

7.40

39

bps

(3

)bps

Leverage Ratio (%)

8.12

8.04

7.91

8.18

8.32

(20

)

8

Average loans decreased YoY and QoQ.

  • Period end net loans totaled $6.7 billion, down 1.2% YoY and 0.1% QoQ

  • Total loan closings were $174.1 million in 1Q25, $225.2 million in 4Q24, $217.1 million in 3Q24, $126.0 million in 2Q24, and $130.0 million in 1Q24; the loan pipeline was $211.4 million at March 31, 2025, up 21.5% YoY and 6.3% QoQ

  • The diversified loan portfolio is approximately 90% collateralized by real estate with an average loan-to-value ratio of <35%

Average total deposits increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Average noninterest bearing deposits increased 2.5% YoY, but decreased 1.7% QoQ and comprised 11.3% of average total deposits in 1Q25 compared to 11.8% a year ago

  • Average CDs totaled $2.6 billion, up 7.9% YoY, but down 3.2% QoQ; approximately $601.9 million of retail CDs are due to mature at an average rate of 4.16% in 2Q25

Credit Quality: Nonperforming loans increased YoY and QoQ.

  • Nonperforming loans were 69 bps of loans in 1Q25 compared to 36 bps in 1Q24 and 49 bps in 4Q24; the NPL increase in 1Q25 primarily relates to a multifamily lending relationship

  • Criticized and classified loans were 133 bps of gross loans at 1Q25 compared to 107 bps at 4Q24, 100 bps at 3Q24, 113 bps at 2Q24, and 87 bps at 1Q24; the increase in 1Q25 primarily related to one office credit which lost its primary tenant

Capital: Book value per common share and tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, decreased 9.7% and 7.2% YoY to $20.81 and $20.78, respectively.

  • The Company paid a dividend of $0.22 per share in 1Q25; 807,964 shares remaining subject to repurchase under the authorized stock repurchase program, which has no expiration date or maximum dollar limit

  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.79% at March 31, 2025, compared to 7.40% at March 31, 2024, and 7.82% at December 31, 2024

Conference Call Information

Conference Call Information:

  • John R. Buran, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Susan K. Cullen, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 9:30 AM (ET) to discuss the Company's first quarter results and strategy.

  • Dial-in for Live Call: 1-877-509-5836; Canada 855-669-9657

  • Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=72gugnAx

  • Dial-in for Replay: 1-877-344-7529; Canada 855-669-9658

  • Replay Access Code: 6535774

  • The conference call will be simultaneously webcast and archived

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date:

The Company plans to release Second Quarter 2025 financial results after the market close on July 24, 2025, followed by a conference call at 11:00 AM (ET) on July 25, 2025.

A detailed announcement will be issued prior to the second quarter's close confirming the date and the time of the release.

About Flushing Financial Corporation

Flushing Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:FFIC) is the holding company for Flushing Bank®, an FDIC insured, New York State-chartered commercial bank that operates banking offices in Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and on Long Island. The Bank has been building relationships with families, business owners, and communities since 1929. Today, it offers the products, services, and conveniences associated with large commercial banks, including a full complement of deposit, loan, equipment finance, and cash management services. Rewarding customers with personalized attention and bankers that can communicate in the languages prevalent within these multicultural markets is what makes the Bank uniquely different. As an Equal Housing Lender and leader in real estate lending, the Bank's experienced lending teams create mortgage solutions for real estate owners and property managers both within and outside the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank also fosters relationships with consumers nationwide through its online banking division with the iGObanking® and BankPurely® brands.

Additional information on Flushing Bank and Flushing Financial Corporation may be obtained by visiting the Company's website at FlushingBank.com. Flushing Financial Corporation's earnings release and presentation slides will be available prior to the conference call at www.FlushingBank.com under Investor Relations.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this Press Release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in other documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expects", "plans", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "predicts", "forecasts", "goals", "potential" or "continue" or similar terms or the negative of these terms. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. The Company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FF

- Statistical Tables Follow -

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)

At or for the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Performance Ratios (1)

Return on average assets

(0.43

)%

(2.17

)%

0.39

%

0.24

%

0.17

%

Return on average equity

(5.36

)

(29.24

)

5.30

3.19

2.20

Yield on average interest-earning assets (2)

5.51

5.60

5.63

5.43

5.32

Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities

3.50

3.75

4.10

3.95

3.83

Cost of funds

3.13

3.35

3.69

3.54

3.42

Net interest rate spread during period (2)

2.01

1.85

1.53

1.48

1.49

Net interest margin (2)

2.51

2.39

2.10

2.05

2.06

Noninterest expense to average assets

2.65

2.01

1.68

1.77

1.83

Efficiency ratio (3)

72.21

79.01

77.20

82.57

86.07

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

1.17

X

1.17

X

1.16

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

Average Balances

Total loans, net

$

6,671,922

$

6,780,268

$

6,737,261

$

6,748,140

$

6,804,117

Total interest-earning assets

8,468,913

8,587,482

8,709,671

8,354,994

8,235,160

Total assets

9,015,880

9,071,879

9,203,884

8,830,665

8,707,505

Total deposits

7,560,956

7,449,504

7,463,783

7,195,940

7,081,498

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,261,100

7,339,707

7,504,517

7,140,068

7,014,927

Stockholders' equity

731,592

673,588

672,762

667,557

669,185

Per Share Data

Book value per common share (4)

$

20.81

$

21.53

$

22.94

$

22.89

$

23.04

Tangible book value per common share (5)

$

20.78

$

20.97

$

22.29

$

22.24

$

22.39

Stockholders' Equity

Stockholders' equity

$

702,851

$

724,539

$

666,891

$

665,322

$

669,827

Tangible stockholders' equity

701,822

705,780

648,035

646,364

650,763

Consolidated Regulatory Capital Ratios

Tier 1 capital

$

730,950

$

731,958

$

735,984

$

733,308

$

734,192

Common equity Tier 1 capital

683,670

685,004

689,902

686,630

687,458

Total risk-based capital

961,704

962,272

967,242

965,819

965,796

Risk Weighted Assets

6,719,291

6,762,048

6,790,253

6,718,568

6,664,496

Tier 1 leverage capital (well capitalized = 5%)

8.12

%

8.04

%

7.91

%

8.18

%

8.32

%

Common equity Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 6.5%)

10.17

10.13

10.16

10.22

10.32

Tier 1 risk-based capital (well capitalized = 8.0%)

10.88

10.82

10.84

10.91

11.02

Total risk-based capital (well capitalized = 10.0%)

14.31

14.23

14.24

14.38

14.49

Capital Ratios

Average equity to average assets

8.11

%

7.43

%

7.31

%

7.56

%

7.69

%

Equity to total assets

7.80

8.02

7.19

7.31

7.61

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (6)

7.79

7.82

7.00

7.12

7.40

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans

$

46,263

$

33,318

$

34,261

$

34,540

$

24,829

Nonperforming loans

46,263

33,318

34,261

34,540

24,829

Nonperforming assets

64,263

51,318

54,888

55,832

46,254

Net charge-offs (recoveries)

4,427

4,736

3,036

(92

)

4

Asset Quality Ratios

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.69

%

0.49

%

0.50

%

0.51

%

0.36

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.71

0.57

0.59

0.61

0.53

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.59

0.60

0.59

0.61

0.60

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming assets

62.30

78.24

73.50

74.60

88.10

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans

86.54

120.51

117.75

120.58

164.13

Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.27

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

-

Full-service customer facilities

28

28

28

27

27

(1) Ratios are presented on an annualized basis, where appropriate.

(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

(3) Efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was calculated by dividing core noninterest expense (excluding OREO expense and the net gain/loss from the sale of OREO) by the total of core net interest income and core noninterest income.

(4) Calculated by dividing stockholders' equity by shares outstanding.

(5) Calculated by dividing tangible stockholders' common equity, a non-GAAP measure, by shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders' common equity is stockholders' equity less intangible assets. See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

(6) See "Calculation of Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets".

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Interest and Dividend Income

Interest and fees on loans

$

93,032

$

94,111

$

95,780

$

92,728

$

92,959

Interest and dividends on securities:

Interest

21,413

24,111

24,215

18,209

12,541

Dividends

28

31

33

33

33

Other interest income

2,063

1,787

2,565

2,260

3,966

Total interest and dividend income

116,536

120,040

122,593

113,230

109,499

Interest Expense

Deposits

57,174

59,728

66,150

60,893

57,865

Other interest expense

6,373

9,077

10,840

9,561

9,237

Total interest expense

63,547

68,805

76,990

70,454

67,102

Net Interest Income

52,989

51,235

45,603

42,776

42,397

Provision for credit losses

4,318

6,440

1,727

809

592

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

48,671

44,795

43,876

41,967

41,805

Noninterest Income (Loss)

Banking services fee income

1,521

2,180

1,790

1,583

1,394

Net loss on sale of securities

-

(72,315

)

-

-

-

Net gain (loss) on sale of loans

630

(3,836

)

137

26

110

Net gain (loss) from fair value adjustments

(152

)

(1,136

)

974

57

(834

)

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock dividends

697

754

624

669

743

Life insurance proceeds

-

284

1

-

-

Bank owned life insurance

1,574

2,322

1,260

1,223

1,200

Other income

804

725

1,491

658

471

Total noninterest income (loss)

5,074

(71,022

)

6,277

4,216

3,084

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

22,896

25,346

22,216

21,723

22,113

Occupancy and equipment

4,092

3,880

3,745

3,713

3,779

Professional services

2,885

2,516

2,752

2,786

2,792

FDIC deposit insurance

1,709

2,005

1,318

1,322

1,652

Data processing

1,868

1,697

1,681

1,785

1,727

Depreciation and amortization

1,373

1,412

1,436

1,425

1,457

Other real estate owned/foreclosure expense

345

276

135

125

145

Gain on sale of other real estate owned

-

-

(174

)

-

-

Prepayment penalty on borrowings

-

2,572

-

-

-

Impairment of goodwill

17,636

-

-

-

-

Other operating expenses

6,872

5,926

5,587

6,168

6,227

Total noninterest expense

59,676

45,630

38,696

39,047

39,892

(Loss) Income Before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

(5,931

)

(71,857

)

11,457

7,136

4,997

Provision (Benefit) for income taxes

3,865

(22,612

)

2,551

1,814

1,313

Net (Loss) Income

$

(9,796

)

$

(49,245

)

$

8,906

$

5,322

$

3,684

Dividends paid and earnings allocated to participating securities

(132

)

(90

)

(126

)

(99

)

(104

)

(Loss) Income attributable to common stock

$

(9,928

)

$

(49,335

)

$

8,780

$

5,223

$

3,580

Divided by:

Weighted average common shares outstanding and participating securities

34,474

30,519

29,742

29,789

29,742

Weighted average participating securities

(542

)

(414

)

(423

)

(458

)

(446

)

Total weighted average common shares outstanding

33,932

30,105

29,319

29,331

29,296

Basic (loss) earnings per common share

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

Diluted (loss) earnings per common share (1)

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

Dividends per common share

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

$

0.22

(1) There were no common stock equivalents outstanding during the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

271,912

$

152,574

$

267,643

$

156,913

$

210,723

Securities held-to-maturity:

Mortgage-backed securities

7,831

7,836

7,841

7,846

7,850

Other securities, net

43,319

43,649

63,859

64,166

64,612

Securities available for sale:

Mortgage-backed securities

879,566

911,636

926,731

869,494

509,527

Other securities

570,578

586,269

687,518

679,117

667,156

Loans held for sale

29,624

70,098

-

-

-

Loans

6,741,835

6,745,848

6,818,328

6,777,026

6,821,943

Allowance for credit losses

(40,037

)

(40,152

)

(40,342

)

(41,648

)

(40,752

)

Net loans

6,701,798

6,705,696

6,777,986

6,735,378

6,781,191

Interest and dividends receivable

61,510

62,036

64,369

62,752

61,449

Bank premises and equipment, net

18,181

17,852

18,544

19,426

20,102

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock

18,475

38,096

32,745

46,331

24,845

Bank owned life insurance

219,748

218,174

217,200

215,940

214,718

Goodwill

-

17,636

17,636

17,636

17,636

Core deposit intangibles

1,029

1,123

1,220

1,322

1,428

Right of use asset

43,870

45,800

44,787

46,636

37,631

Other assets

140,955

160,497

152,807

174,283

188,457

Total assets

$

9,008,396

$

9,038,972

$

9,280,886

$

9,097,240

$

8,807,325

LIABILITIES

Total deposits

$

7,718,218

$

7,178,933

$

7,572,395

$

6,906,863

$

7,253,207

Borrowed funds

421,542

916,054

846,123

1,316,565

671,474

Operating lease liability

44,385

46,443

45,437

47,485

38,674

Other liabilities

121,400

173,003

150,040

161,005

174,143

Total liabilities

8,305,545

8,314,433

8,613,995

8,431,918

8,137,498

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock (5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued)

-

-

-

-

-

Common stock ($0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized)

387

387

341

341

341

Additional paid-in capital

324,290

326,671

261,274

260,585

260,413

Treasury stock

(98,993

)

(101,655

)

(101,633

)

(101,633

)

(101,641

)

Retained earnings

474,472

492,003

547,708

545,345

546,530

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes

2,695

7,133

(40,799

)

(39,316

)

(35,816

)

Total stockholders' equity

702,851

724,539

666,891

665,322

669,827

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

9,008,396

$

9,038,972

$

9,280,886

$

9,097,240

$

8,807,325

(In thousands)

Issued shares

38,678

38,678

34,088

34,088

34,088

Outstanding shares

33,777

33,659

29,069

29,069

29,069

Treasury shares

4,901

5,019

5,019

5,019

5,019

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Interest-earning Assets:

Loans held for sale

$

64,085

$

762

$

-

$

-

$

-

Mortgage loans, net

5,261,261

5,358,490

5,337,170

5,338,614

5,353,606

Commercial Business loans, net

1,410,661

1,421,778

1,400,091

1,409,526

1,450,511

Total loans, net

6,671,922

6,780,268

6,737,261

6,748,140

6,804,117

Taxable securities:

Mortgage-backed securities

895,097

919,587

984,383

691,802

462,934

Other securities, net

585,219

652,755

714,161

663,975

590,204

Total taxable securities

1,480,316

1,572,342

1,698,544

1,355,777

1,053,138

Tax-exempt securities:

Other securities

43,813

64,531

65,070

65,451

65,939

Total taxable and tax-exempt securities

1,524,129

1,636,873

1,763,614

1,421,228

1,119,077

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

208,777

169,579

208,796

185,626

311,966

Total interest-earning assets

8,468,913

8,587,482

8,709,671

8,354,994

8,235,160

Other assets

546,967

484,397

494,213

475,671

472,345

Total assets

$

9,015,880

$

9,071,879

$

9,203,884

$

8,830,665

$

8,707,505

Interest-bearing Liabilities:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

$

98,224

$

99,669

$

102,196

$

103,335

$

106,212

NOW accounts

2,215,683

2,024,600

1,886,387

2,017,085

1,935,250

Money market accounts

1,716,358

1,686,614

1,673,499

1,714,085

1,725,714

Certificate of deposit accounts

2,596,714

2,681,742

2,884,280

2,443,047

2,406,283

Total due to depositors

6,626,979

6,492,625

6,546,362

6,277,552

6,173,459

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

78,655

87,120

71,965

95,532

73,822

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,705,634

6,579,745

6,618,327

6,373,084

6,247,281

Borrowings

555,466

759,962

886,190

766,984

767,646

Total interest-bearing liabilities

7,261,100

7,339,707

7,504,517

7,140,068

7,014,927

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

855,322

869,759

845,456

822,856

834,217

Other liabilities

167,866

188,825

181,149

200,184

189,176

Total liabilities

8,284,288

8,398,291

8,531,122

8,163,108

8,038,320

Equity

731,592

673,588

672,762

667,557

669,185

Total liabilities and equity

$

9,015,880

$

9,071,879

$

9,203,884

$

8,830,665

$

8,707,505

Net interest-earning assets

$

1,207,813

$

1,247,775

$

1,205,154

$

1,214,926

$

1,220,233

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

September 30,
2024

June 30,
2024

March 31,
2024

Interest Income:

Loans held for sale

$

664

$

7

$

-

$

-

$

-

Mortgage loans, net

72,391

73,252

74,645

71,968

71,572

Commercial Business loans, net

19,977

20,852

21,135

20,760

21,387

Total loans, net

92,368

94,104

95,780

92,728

92,959

Taxable securities:

Mortgage-backed securities

12,528

13,884

12,443

7,462

3,696

Other securities

8,553

9,887

11,431

10,408

8,504

Total taxable securities

21,081

23,771

23,874

17,870

12,200

Tax-exempt securities:

Other securities

456

469

474

470

474

Total taxable and tax-exempt securities

21,537

24,240

24,348

18,340

12,674

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

2,063

1,787

2,565

2,260

3,966

Total interest-earning assets

116,632

120,138

122,693

113,328

109,599

Interest Expense:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

$

110

$

113

$

122

$

115

$

122

NOW accounts

18,915

18,390

18,795

20,007

18,491

Money market accounts

15,372

15,909

17,485

17,326

17,272

Certificate of deposit accounts

22,710

25,258

29,676

23,383

21,918

Total due to depositors

57,107

59,670

66,078

60,831

57,803

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

67

58

72

62

62

Total interest-bearing deposits

57,174

59,728

66,150

60,893

57,865

Borrowings

6,373

9,077

10,840

9,561

9,237

Total interest-bearing liabilities

63,547

68,805

76,990

70,454

67,102

Net interest income- tax equivalent

$

53,085

$

51,333

$

45,703

$

42,874

$

42,497

Included in net interest income above:

Episodic items (1)

$

294

$

648

$

1,647

$

369

$

928

Net gains/(losses) from fair value adjustments on hedges included in net interest income

56

2,911

554

177

(187

)

Purchase accounting adjustments

252

191

155

182

271

Interest-earning Assets Yields:

Loans held for sale

4.14

%

3.67

%

-

%

-

%

-

%

Mortgage loans, net

5.50

5.47

5.59

5.39

5.35

Commercial Business loans, net

5.66

5.87

6.04

5.89

5.90

Total loans, net

5.54

5.55

5.69

5.50

5.46

Taxable securities:

Mortgage-backed securities

5.60

6.04

5.06

4.31

3.19

Other securities

5.85

6.06

6.40

6.27

5.76

Total taxable securities

5.70

6.05

5.62

5.27

4.63

Tax-exempt securities: (2)

Other securities

4.16

2.91

2.91

2.87

2.88

Total taxable and tax-exempt securities

5.65

5.92

5.52

5.16

4.53

Interest-earning deposits and federal funds sold

3.95

4.22

4.91

4.87

5.09

Total interest-earning assets (1)

5.51

%

5.60

%

5.63

%

5.43

%

5.32

%

Interest-bearing Liabilities Yields:

Deposits:

Savings accounts

0.45

%

0.45

%

0.48

%

0.45

%

0.46

%

NOW accounts

3.41

3.63

3.99

3.97

3.82

Money market accounts

3.58

3.77

4.18

4.04

4.00

Certificate of deposit accounts

3.50

3.77

4.12

3.83

3.64

Total due to depositors

3.45

3.68

4.04

3.88

3.75

Mortgagors' escrow accounts

0.34

0.27

0.40

0.26

0.34

Total interest-bearing deposits

3.41

3.63

4.00

3.82

3.70

Borrowings

4.59

4.78

4.89

4.99

4.81

Total interest-bearing liabilities

3.50

%

3.75

%

4.10

%

3.95

%

3.83

%

Net interest rate spread (tax equivalent) (1)

2.01

%

1.85

%

1.53

%

1.48

%

1.49

%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)

2.51

%

2.39

%

2.10

%

2.05

%

2.06

%

Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

1.17

X

1.17

%

1.16

X

1.17

X

1.17

X

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
(2) Yields are calculated on the tax equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the periods presented.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
DEPOSIT and LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited)

Deposit Composition

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,


1Q25 vs.
4Q24

1Q25 vs.
1Q24

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

% Change

% Change

Noninterest bearing

$

863,714

$

836,545

$

860,930

$

825,327

$

815,937

3.2

%

5.9

%

Interest bearing:

Certificate of deposit accounts

2,592,026

2,650,164

2,875,486

2,435,894

2,529,095

(2.2

)

2.5

Savings accounts

97,624

98,964

100,279

103,296

105,147

(1.4

)

(7.2

)

Money market accounts

1,681,608

1,686,109

1,659,027

1,710,376

1,717,298

(0.3

)

(2.1

)

NOW accounts

2,393,482

1,854,069

2,003,301

1,774,268

2,003,649

29.1

19.5

Total interest-bearing deposits

6,764,740

6,289,306

6,638,093

6,023,834

6,355,189

7.6

6.4

Total due to depositors

7,628,454

7,125,851

7,499,023

6,849,161

7,171,126

7.1

6.4

Mortgagors' escrow deposits

89,764

53,082

73,372

57,702

82,081

69.1

9.4

Total deposits

$

7,718,218

$

7,178,933

$

7,572,395

$

6,906,863

$

7,253,207

7.5

%

6.4

%

Loan Composition

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

1Q25 vs.
4Q24

1Q25 vs.
1Q24

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

% Change

% Change

Multifamily residential

$

2,531,628

$

2,527,222

$

2,638,863

$

2,631,751

$

2,622,737

0.2

%

(3.5)

%

Commercial real estate

1,953,710

1,973,124

1,929,093

1,894,509

1,925,312

(1.0)

1.5

One-to-four family - mixed use property

501,562

511,222

515,511

518,510

516,198

(1.9)

(2.8)

One-to-four family - residential

269,492

244,282

252,293

261,716

267,156

10.3

0.9

Construction

63,474

60,399

63,674

65,161

60,568

5.1

4.8

Mortgage loans

5,319,866

5,316,249

5,399,434

5,371,647

5,391,971

0.1

(1.3)

Small Business Administration

14,713

19,925

19,368

13,957

16,244

(26.2)

(9.4)

Commercial business and other

1,396,597

1,401,602

1,387,965

1,389,711

1,411,725

(0.4)

(1.1)

Commercial Business loans

1,411,310

1,421,527

1,407,333

1,403,668

1,427,969

(0.7)

(1.2)

Gross loans

6,731,176

6,737,776

6,806,767

6,775,315

6,819,940

(0.1)

(1.3)

Net unamortized (premiums) and unearned loan (cost) fees (1)

10,659

8,072

11,561

1,711

2,003

32.0

432.2

Allowance for credit losses

(40,037)

(40,152)

(40,342)

(41,648)

(40,752)

(0.3)

(1.8)

Net loans

$

6,701,798

$

6,705,696

$

6,777,986

$

6,735,378

$

6,781,191

(0.1)

%

(1.2)

%

(1) Includes $2.6 million, $2.8 million, $3.1 million, $3.4 million, and $3.6 million of purchase accounting unamortized discount resulting from the acquisition of Empire Bancorp at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and March 31, 2024, respectively.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
LOAN CLOSINGS and RATES
(Unaudited)

Loan Closings

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(In thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Multifamily residential

$

21,183

$

25,232

$

50,528

$

27,966

$

11,805

Commercial real estate

22,916

75,285

56,713

20,573

10,040

One-to-four family - mixed use property

1,842

6,622

5,709

3,980

750

One-to-four family - residential

35,206

739

1,705

689

52,539

Construction

3,275

9,338

5,063

4,594

1,895

Mortgage loans

84,422

117,216

119,718

57,802

77,029

Small Business Administration

1,250

1,368

5,930

-

-

Commercial business and other

88,404

106,580

91,447

68,162

52,955

Commercial Business loans

89,654

107,948

97,377

68,162

52,955

Total Closings

$

174,076

$

225,164

$

217,095

$

125,964

$

129,984

Weighted Average Rate on Loan Closings

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

Loan type

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Mortgage loans

6.68

%

7.12

%

7.31

%

7.58

%

6.36

%

Commercial Business loans

7.28

7.45

7.75

7.94

8.29

Total loans

6.99

%

7.28

%

7.51

%

7.77

%

7.13

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
ASSET QUALITY
(Unaudited)

Allowance for Credit Losses

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Allowance for credit losses - loans

Beginning balances

$

40,152

$

40,342

$

41,648

$

40,752

$

40,161

Net loan charge-off (recoveries):

Multifamily residential

4

(1

)

-

(1

)

-

Commercial real estate

-

421

-

-

-

One-to-four family - mixed-use property

-

-

-

(2

)

-

One-to-four family - residential

-

(41

)

(58

)

(2

)

13

Small Business Administration

(40

)

(4

)

(1

)

(91

)

(5

)

Commercial business and other

4,463

4,361

3,095

4

(4

)

Total net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

4,427

4,736

3,036

(92

)

4

Provision (benefit) for loan losses

4,312

4,546

1,730

804

595

Ending balance

$

40,037

$

40,152

$

40,342

$

41,648

$

40,752

Gross charge-offs

$

4,471

$

4,790

$

3,110

$

11

$

58

Gross recoveries

44

54

74

103

54

Allowance for credit losses - loans to gross loans

0.59

%

0.60

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

0.60

%

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.27

0.28

0.18

(0.01

)

-

Nonperforming Assets

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Nonaccrual Loans:

Multifamily residential

25,952

11,031

9,478

13,774

4,669

Commercial real estate

6,703

6,283

6,705

-

-

One-to-four family - mixed-use property

426

116

369

909

911

One-to-four family - residential

1,225

1,428

1,493

3,633

3,768

Small Business Administration

2,445

2,445

2,445

2,552

2,552

Commercial business and other

9,512

12,015

13,771

13,672

12,929

Total Nonaccrual loans

46,263

33,318

34,261

34,540

24,829

Total Nonperforming Loans (NPLs)

46,263

33,318

34,261

34,540

24,829

Other Nonperforming Assets:

Real estate acquired through foreclosure

-

-

-

665

665

Total Other nonperforming assets

-

-

-

665

665

Total Nonaccrual HTM Securities

18,000

18,000

20,627

20,627

20,760

Total Nonperforming Assets

$

64,263

$

51,318

$

54,888

$

55,832

$

46,254

Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets

0.71

%

0.57

%

0.59

%

0.61

%

0.53

%

Allowance for Credit Losses to NPLs

86.5

%

120.5

%

117.7

%

120.6

%

164.1

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS

Non-cash Fair Value Adjustments to GAAP (Loss) Earnings

The variance in GAAP (loss) and core earnings is partly driven by the impact of non-cash net gains and losses from fair value adjustments. These fair value adjustments relate primarily to borrowings carried at fair value under the fair value option.

Core Net Income, Core Diluted EPS, Core ROAE, Core ROAA, Pre-provision Pre-tax Net Revenue, Core Net Interest Income FTE, Core Net Interest Margin FTE, Core Interest Income and Yield on Total Loans, Core Noninterest Income, Core Noninterest Expense and Tangible Book Value per common share are each non-GAAP measures used in this release. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in tabular form. The Company believes that these measures are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain interest and noninterest items and provide an alternative view of the Company's performance over time and in comparison, to the Company's competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for net income. The Company believes that tangible book value per common share is useful for both investors and management as this measure is commonly used by financial institutions, regulators, and investors to measure the capital adequacy of financial institutions. The Company believes these measures facilitate comparison of the quality and composition of the Company's capital over time and in comparison, to its competitors. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for total shareholders' equity.

These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP (LOSS) EARNINGS and CORE EARNINGS
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

(Dollars in thousands,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

except per share data)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

GAAP (loss) income before income taxes

$

(5,931

)

$

(71,857

)

$

11,457

$

7,136

$

4,997

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments (Noninterest income (loss))

152

1,136

(974

)

(57

)

834

Net loss on sale of securities (Noninterest income (loss))

-

72,315

-

-

-

Life insurance proceeds (Noninterest income (loss))

-

(284

)

(1

)

-

-

Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale (Noninterest income (loss))

194

3,836

-

-

-

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges (Net interest income)

(56

)

(2,911

)

(554

)

(177

)

187

Prepayment penalty on borrowings (Noninterest expense)

-

2,572

-

-

-

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments and intangibles (Various)

(167

)

(101

)

(62

)

(85

)

(169

)

Impairment of goodwill (Noninterest expense)

17,636

-

-

-

-

Miscellaneous expense (Professional services)

(1

)

218

10

494

-

Core income before taxes

11,827

4,924

9,876

7,311

5,849

Provision for core income taxes

3,896

715

2,153

1,855

1,537

Core net income

$

7,931

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

$

4,312

GAAP diluted (loss)earnings per common share

$

(0.29

)

$

(1.64

)

$

0.30

$

0.18

$

0.12

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments, net of tax

-

0.03

(0.03

)

(0.01

)

0.02

Net loss on sale of securities, net of tax

-

1.65

-

-

-

Life insurance proceeds

-

(0.01

)

-

-

-

Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale, net of tax

-

0.09

-

-

-

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges, net of tax

-

(0.06

)

(0.01

)

-

-

Prepayment penalty on borrowings, net of tax

-

0.06

-

-

-

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments, net of tax

-

-

-

-

-

Impairment of goodwill

0.51

-

-

-

-

Miscellaneous expense, net of tax

-

-

-

0.01

-

Loss not attributable to participating securities

-

0.03

-

-

-

Core diluted earnings per common share (1)

$

0.23

$

0.14

$

0.26

$

0.18

$

0.14

Core net income, as calculated above

$

7,931

$

4,209

$

7,723

$

5,456

$

4,312

Average assets

9,015,880

9,060,481

9,203,884

8,830,665

8,707,505

Average equity

731,592

662,190

672,762

667,557

669,185

Core return on average assets (2)

0.35

%

0.19

%

0.34

%

0.25

%

0.20

%

Core return on average equity (2)

4.34

%

2.54

%

4.59

%

3.27

%

2.58

%

(1) Core diluted earnings per common share may not foot due to rounding.
(2) Ratios are calculated on an annualized basis.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE and PRE-PROVISION
PRE-TAX NET REVENUE
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

GAAP Net interest income

$

52,989

$

51,235

$

45,603

$

42,776

$

42,397

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges

(56

)

(2,911

)

(554

)

(177

)

187

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

(252

)

(191

)

(155

)

(182

)

(271

)

Core Net interest income

$

52,681

$

48,133

$

44,894

$

42,417

$

42,313

GAAP Noninterest income (loss)

$

5,074

$

(71,022

)

$

6,277

$

4,216

$

3,084

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments

152

1,136

(974

)

(57

)

834

Net loss on sale of securities

-

72,315

-

-

-

Valuation allowance on loans transferred to held for sale

194

3,836

-

-

-

Life insurance proceeds

-

(284

)

(1

)

-

-

Core Noninterest income

$

5,420

$

5,981

$

5,302

$

4,159

$

3,918

GAAP Noninterest expense

$

59,676

$

45,630

$

38,696

$

39,047

$

39,892

Prepayment penalty on borrowings

-

(2,572

)

-

-

-

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

(85

)

(90

)

(93

)

(97

)

(102

)

Impairment of goodwill

(17,636

)

-

-

-

-

Miscellaneous expense

1

(218

)

(10

)

(494

)

-

Core Noninterest expense

$

41,956

$

42,750

$

38,593

$

38,456

$

39,790

Net interest income

$

52,989

$

51,235

$

45,603

$

42,776

$

42,397

Noninterest income (loss)

5,074

(71,022

)

6,277

4,216

3,084

Noninterest expense

(59,676

)

(45,630

)

(38,696

)

(39,047

)

(39,892

)

Pre-provision pre-tax net (loss) revenue

$

(1,613

)

$

(65,417

)

$

13,184

$

7,945

$

5,589

Core:

Net interest income

$

52,681

$

48,133

$

44,894

$

42,417

$

42,313

Noninterest income

5,420

5,981

5,302

4,159

3,918

Noninterest expense

(41,956

)

(42,750

)

(38,593

)

(38,456

)

(39,790

)

Pre-provision pre-tax net revenue

$

16,145

$

11,364

$

11,603

$

8,120

$

6,441

Efficiency Ratio

72.2

%

79.0

%

77.2

%

82.6

%

86.1

%

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INTEREST INCOME and NET INTEREST MARGIN
to CORE NET INTEREST INCOME
(Unaudited)

For the three months ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

GAAP net interest income

$

52,989

$

51,235

$

45,603

$

42,776

$

42,397

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges

(56

)

(2,911

)

(554

)

(177

)

187

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

(252

)

(191

)

(155

)

(182

)

(271

)

Tax equivalent adjustment

96

98

100

98

100

Core net interest income FTE

$

52,777

$

48,231

$

44,994

$

42,515

$

42,413

Episodic items (1)

(294

)

(648

)

(1,647

)

(369

)

(928

)

Net interest income FTE excluding episodic items

$

52,483

$

47,583

$

43,347

$

42,146

$

41,485

Total average interest-earning assets (2)

$

8,471,609

$

8,590,022

$

8,712,443

$

8,358,006

$

8,238,395

Core net interest margin FTE

2.49

%

2.25

%

2.07

%

2.03

%

2.06

%

Net interest margin FTE excluding episodic items

2.48

%

2.22

%

1.99

%

2.02

%

2.01

%

GAAP interest income on total loans, net (3)

$

92,368

$

94,104

$

95,780

$

92,728

$

92,959

Net (gain) loss from fair value adjustments on hedges - loans

(56

)

29

(364

)

(137

)

123

Net amortization of purchase accounting adjustments

(252

)

(216

)

(168

)

(198

)

(295

)

Core interest income on total loans, net

$

92,060

$

93,917

$

95,248

$

92,393

$

92,787

Average total loans, net (2)

$

6,674,665

$

6,783,264

$

6,740,579

$

6,751,715

$

6,807,944

Core yield on total loans

5.52

%

5.54

%

5.65

%

5.47

%

5.45

%

(1) Episodic items include prepayment penalty income, net reversals and recovered interest from nonaccrual and delinquent loans, and swap terminations fees.
(2) Excludes purchase accounting average balances for all periods presented.
(3) Excludes interest income from loans held for sale.

FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORPORATION and SUBSIDIARIES
CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE STOCKHOLDERS'
COMMON EQUITY to TANGIBLE ASSETS
(Unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2025

2024

2024

2024

2024

Total Equity

$

702,851

$

724,539

$

666,891

$

665,322

$

669,827

Less:

Goodwill

-

(17,636

)

(17,636

)

(17,636

)

(17,636

)

Core deposit intangibles

(1,029

)

(1,123

)

(1,220

)

(1,322

)

(1,428

)

Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity

$

701,822

$

705,780

$

648,035

$

646,364

$

650,763

Total Assets

$

9,008,396

$

9,038,972

$

9,280,886

$

9,097,240

$

8,807,325

Less:

Goodwill

-

(17,636

)

(17,636

)

(17,636

)

(17,636

)

Core deposit intangibles

(1,029

)

(1,123

)

(1,220

)

(1,322

)

(1,428

)

Tangible Assets

$

9,007,367

$

9,020,213

$

9,262,030

$

9,078,282

$

8,788,261

Tangible Stockholders' Common Equity to Tangible Assets

7.79

%

7.82

%

7.00

%

7.12

%

7.40

%

SOURCE: Flushing Financial Corporation



