KR1 Plc - Financial Update (March '25)
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 30
Wednesday, 30 April 2025
KR1 plc
("KR1" or the "Company")
Financial Update (March '25)
KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE) is pleased to provide an unaudited update on its income from digital assets and its largest holdings as at 31 March 2025.
Income from Digital Assets
Aggregate income from staking activities: £483,421
The income was derived from the Company's staking activities on a range of proof-of-stake networks for the relevant monthly period, as detailed in the table below.
Asset
Income
Polkadot ("DOT")
£191,682
|
Celestia ("TIA")
£161,783
Cosmos ("ATOM")
£98,009
Lido Staked ETH ("stETH")
£21,508
Moonbeam ("GLMR")
£5,850
Kusama ("KSM")
£4,588
Staking rewards are received in the form of native tokens in the respective decentralised network and income is measured at fair value on the date of receipt.
Largest Portfolio Holdings
Asset
Fair Value
% of Portfolio
Celestia ("TIA")
£17,818,673
19.30%
Polkadot ("DOT")
£16,640,811
18.01%
RedStone ("RED")
£10,021,454
10.85%
Lido ("LDO")
£7,950,209
8.61%
Lido Staked ETH ("stETH")
£7,772,575
8.42%
Cosmos ("ATOM")
£6,996,264
7.58%
Zee Prime II
£6,018,062
6.52%
Nexus Mutual ("NXM") (*)
£ 3,513,964
3.81%
Interop Ventures
£ 2,759,552
2.99%
Astar ("ASTR")
£ 1,541,580
1.67%
Net Asset Value Update
The Company is also pleased to announce its unaudited net asset value as at 31 March 2025.
Net Asset Value: £92,329,779
Net Asset Value per Share: 52.16p
GBP/USD Rate: 1.2919
Disclaimer
Please note that this update is based on available information at the time of announcement, all figures provided herein are unaudited and are solely intended to offer shareholders a timely update of the Company's financial position.
(*) For the purposes of asset valuation, the fair value of NXM is established according to the price of Wrapped NXM ("wNXM").
Contact
For further information, please contact:
KR1 plc
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Phone: +44 (0)1624 630 630
Email: investors@kr1.10
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl
Phone: +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Email: info@peterhousecap.com
SEC Newgate (Financial Communications)
Bob Huxford
Ian Silvera
Atif Nawaz
Phone: +44 (0)20 3757 6882
Email: KR1@secnewgate.co.uk
About KR1 plc
KR1 plc is a leading publicly listed digital asset company focused on decentralised technologies. Started in March 2016, and publicly listed on London's Aquis Exchange, KR1 plc has been a pioneer in digital assets and proof-of-stake networks.
www.KR1.io
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).