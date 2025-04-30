BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German luxury vehicle major Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.678 billion euros or 1.74 euros per share in the first-quarter of 2025, down from 2.974 billion euros or 2.86 euros per share last year.Revenue for the first quarter declined to 33.224 billion euros from last year's 35.873 billion euros. This was mainly due to negative net pricing effects, the slight decrease in unit sales and a decreasing component business with Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. (BBAC), which is measured at equity.Customer demand is expected to remain rather weak in the global automotive markets. Accordingly, based on the current assessment, the global car market for 2025 as a whole is likely to remain at the previous year's level. In the sales region Europe, the market is also expected to be on the same level as last year. The market in the USA is expected to decrease slightly. In China, the market is expected to remain unchanged versus the prior year. In the Chinese premium and luxury segment, a weaker sales performance than in the prior year is expected for many foreign manufacturers.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX