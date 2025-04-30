Bambuser AB: Bambuser Q1 2025: ARR Stable as Key Enterprise Partnerships Strengthen Sustainable Growth Path.

Bambuser AB (STO:BUSER)(FRA:5JL) - Bambuser AB (publ) ("Bambuser") reports its Q1 2025 results, underscoring sustained advancement in its business model's sustainability. ARR reached SEK 92.0 million, reflecting a flat quarter-over-quarter growth at Constant Exchange Rates ("CER").

Bambuser secured and expanded key enterprise partnerships with Zara and L'Oréal, and gained traction with several Fortune 500 companies, including leading automotive manufacturers. These foundational relationships underscore the strategic value and broad applicability of Bambuser's platform across diverse industries.

ARR of SEK 92.0 million, -2% y/y and 0% q/q growth at constant exchange rates ("CER").

Net Sales SaaS of SEK 22.9 million (26.7) representing a growth of -14% y/y and -4% q/q.

Adjusted EBITDA of SEK -28.3 million (-24.8), representing a -123% margin, -30%p. y/y and -13%p. q/q.

Free Cash Flow of SEK -28.2 million (-24.7), representing a -123% FCF margin, -31%p. y/y and -60%p. q/q.

End of quarter Cash Balance of SEK 154.1 million (247.3).

Sustained robust Enterprise performance underscored by key Fortune 500 client renewals.

The full Q1 2025 report is published at https://ir.bambuser.com/report-archive

About Bambuser

Bambuser is the world's leading virtual commerce company with the largest customer base in its industry. More than 250 brands from 40+ countries leverage Bambuser's best-in-class solutions.

Bambuser is truly global with headquarters in Stockholm and offices in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, and Turku, and with a passionate team speaking more than 30 languages. Founded in 2007 as a livestreaming pioneer, trusted by the world's leading news agencies, Bambuser pivoted to Live Shopping in 2019, leveraging its legacy as the industry leader in video-first technology.

This information is information that Bambuser AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-04-30 08:00 CEST.

