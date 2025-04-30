LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug maker GSK plc (GSK.L, GSK) reported Wednesday higher first-quarter profit and sales, and the company lifted quarterly dividend. Looking ahead, the company said it is confident for delivery of fiscal 2025 guidance.GSK continues to project core earnings per share and core operating profit to increase between 6 percent to 8 percent, and turnover to grow between 3 percent to 5 percent, all at constant exchange rates.In the first quarter, profit before tax grew to 2.11 billion pounds from last year's 1.36 billion pounds. Profit attributable to shareholders increased to 1.62 billion pounds from prior year's 1.05 billion pounds. Earnings per share were 39.3 pence, higher than 25.4 pence last year.Core profit before taxation was 2.43 billion pounds, compared to prior year's 2.31 billion pounds. Core earnings per share were 44.9 pence, compared to 43.1 pence a year ago.Total sales were 7.52 billion pounds, up 2 percent from last year's 7.36 billion pounds. Sales grew 4 percent at constant currency rates.Further, the Board has declared a first interim dividend for the first quarter of 16 pence per share, higher than last year's 15 pence per share. The company expects 64 pence for full year 2025.Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK, said, 'We are very focused on preparing for launches of Blenrep, Nucala and depemokimab, and pivotal trials for potential new medicines in respiratory, oncology, HIV and hepatitis. This momentum, together with the strength of our portfolio and proven ability to drive operating leverage, underpin our confidence in guidance for the year and our longer-term outlooks.'For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX