BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Befesa S.A. (BFSA.F) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at EUR18.6 million, or EUR0.47 per share. This compares with EUR9.4 million, or EUR0.24 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to EUR308.4 million from EUR298.3 million last year.Befesa S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: EUR18.6 Mln. vs. EUR9.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.47 vs. EUR0.24 last year. -Revenue: EUR308.4 Mln vs. EUR298.3 Mln last year.The increase in the first-quarter revenue was mainly driven by better prices of zinc and lower zinc treatment charges (TC) applied, partially offset by weaker Alu performance.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Befesa expects EBITDA to be in the range of EUR 240 million to EUR 265 million, higher than EUR 213 million recorded for 2024.Further, the company said: 'Earnings in 2025 will be positively impacted by significant lower Zinc TC, set at $80 per tonne for 2025 (2024: $175 per tonne), coupled with improved zinc hedging prices. Moreover, improvements in operational efficiencies in US refining plant as well as higher volume in EAF dust recycled in the US will support earnings growth.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX