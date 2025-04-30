PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM Group (AFRAF.PK) reported Wednesday narrower net loss in its first quarter, while EBITDA, a key earnings metric, increased from last year, with growth in passengers, traffic and capacity. Group Passenger load factor was slightly lower.Looking ahead, for 2025, the French airline continues to expect capacity growth of 4 percent to 5 percent compared to 2024, despite uncertainty.In the first quarter, net loss - Group part was 292 million euros, compared to loss of 522 million euros a year ago. Loss per share was 1.16 euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 2.04 euros.EBITDA increased to 396 million euros from 176 million euros a year ago.In the quarter, revenues from ordinary activities grew 7.7 percent to 7.17 billion euros from prior year's 6.65 billion euros, driven by all businessess. Revenues increased 6.7 percent at constant currency rates.Group Passengers increased 4.5 percent from last year to 21.81 million, group Capacity in ASK increased 3.8 percent and traffic in RPK grew 3.3 percent. Meanwhile, group Passenger load factor dropped 0.4 percentage points to 86.0 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX