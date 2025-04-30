Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar supports Victoria International Container Terminal with four automated straddle carriers

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 30 APRIL 2025 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar supports Victoria International Container Terminal with four automated straddle carriers

Kalmar has signed an agreement to supply Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) with four hybrid automated straddle carriers, each with a 60-ton twin lift capability. The large order was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2025 order intake, with delivery expected to be completed within Q1 2026.



VICT is Australia's only fully automated container terminal and is owned by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. The 35-hectare terminal has a design capacity of 1.5 million TEU and is the only terminal in Melbourne capable of handling the largest boxships.

VICT's automated operations are powered by the Kalmar One Automation System- a complete end-to-end system that combines Kalmar automated equipment and a pre-integrated and tested software solution. Kalmar is also responsible for the ongoing maintenance and support of the automated container handling software solution operating at VICT as well as related technical support. The new Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers are for twin lift shuttle operations and have been specifically designed to increase productivity by reducing loading times.

Bruno Porchietto, CEO, VICT: "Kalmar has greatly assisted our ongoing quest to increase productivity and maintain our customers satisfaction at the highest levels. We already rely on Kalmar solutions and were happy that Kalmar was able to engineer the straddle carriers to meet our specific needs."

Karri Keskinen, Head of Global Sales, Kalmar: "This project builds on our long and successful history of cooperation with Victoria International Container Terminal. The new straddle carriers will help to increase productivity and support the terminal to meet their customers' needs in a reliable way."

