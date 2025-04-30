Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.04.2025
Renaissance der Kernkraft: Mit dieser Aktie können Sie jetzt vom neuen Uran-Boom profitieren
WKN: A3DK4Z | ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 | Ticker-Symbol: F1B
Tradegate
29.04.25
17:36 Uhr
3,445 Euro
-0,050
-1,43 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LHYFE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LHYFE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4703,48510:33
3,4603,49510:27
Actusnews Wire
30.04.2025 09:23 Uhr
113 Leser
(0)

LHYFE: Publication of the 2024 Universal registration document

Finanznachrichten News

Nantes (France) - 30 April 2025 - 9.00 am Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs that its 2024 Universal registration document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 29 April 2025.

The 2024 Universal registration document notably contains:

  • the 2024 Annual financial report;
  • the management report;
  • the corporate governance report;
  • the description of the share repurchase program;
  • the different Statutory Auditors' reports;
  • the information on Statutory Auditors' fees.

This Universal registration document can be viewed on or downloaded from Lhyfe's website, www.lhyfe.com, under Investors, Financial Documents.

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.
Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is present in 12 European countries and had 201 employees at end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr		Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l5ydkpxuZ2mdlWxqZMmaamWYmGqWl5WabmrGl5ZtZZedanCRym9lmMedZnJimGhs
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91336-urd-2024_press-release_availability-of-documents.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.