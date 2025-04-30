LHYFE: Publication of the 2024 Universal registration document

Nantes (France) - 30 April 2025 - 9.00 am Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs that its 2024 Universal registration document was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on 29 April 2025.

The 2024 Universal registration document notably contains:

the 2024 Annual financial report;

the management report;

the corporate governance report;

the description of the share repurchase program;

the different Statutory Auditors' reports;

the information on Statutory Auditors' fees.

This Universal registration document can be viewed on or downloaded from Lhyfe's website, www.lhyfe.com , under Investors, Financial Documents.

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.

Since then, it has installed three new sites and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is present in 12 European countries and had 201 employees at end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52

acdudicourt@actus.fr Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

