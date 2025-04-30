LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore Plc. (GLCNF.PK), a diversified natural resources company, reported that its own sourced copper production for the first quarter of 2025 was 167,900 tonnes down 71,800 tonnes or 30% from the prior year, primarily due to lower ore mining rates, head grades and overall recoveries at Collahuasi, Antapaccay and KCC.The company reported a quarterly production of 9,500 tonnes of own-sourced cobalt, representing an increase of 2,900 tonnes or 44% from the prior year. This growth was primarily driven by improved cobalt grades and higher production volumes at Mutanda.The company reported a total zinc production of 213,600 tonnes from its own sources during the quarter, representing an increase of 8,000 tonnes or 4% compared to Q1 2024. This growth was driven by improved zinc grades at Antamina and enhanced production performance in Australia.The company said its full year 2025 production guidance remains unchanged from that presented at the beginning of the year, except for a c.5% reduction to energy coal's range to reflect recent proactive decision to reduce Cerrejón volumes, in support of rebalancing this market.The company currently expects full year Marketing Adjusted EBIT around the middle of long-term $2.2 billion - $3.2 billion per annum guidance range.The company still expects copper production to be in the range of 850 thousand tonnes -910 thousand tonnes for fiscal year 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX