LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-headquartered Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) on Wednesday said it continues to expect the Group operating profit in 2025 to be in line with the previous guidance of 444 million pounds. The reiteration of guidance is in the backdrop of the good levels of customer demand reflected in the spring selling season.The company also affirmed its outlook for full-year U.K. completions excluding J.V.sThe company noted that as at April 27, its total order book value stood at 2,335 million pounds as compared with 2,093 million pounds in the year-ago period. The net private sales rate for the year to April 27 increased to 0.77 per outlet per week from 0.74 in the prior-year period.