SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Segro Plc. (SGRO.L), a property investment and development company, said that it remains well-placed to deliver growth, both from the existing portfolio and an exceptional development land bank and retains significant firepower to fund further attractive growth opportunities.In its trading update for the period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025, the company noted that 13 million pounds of new headline rent was signed, the majority of which came from the existing portfolio, with a 37 per cent uplift from UK rent reviews and renewals.Customer retention was very high at 92 percent and occupancy stable at 94.0 per cent.In a separate press release, SEGRO announced that Soumen Das will retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Company. A process has commenced to identify his successor and a further announcement confirming board succession arrangements will be made in due course.Soumen will remain within the business until the end of the year, allowing for an orderly transition of his responsibilities.Soumen joined the business in January 2017 to lead the finance function and his role has since expanded to include a number of other responsibilities.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX