LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spectris plc (SEPJF.PK), a supplier of precision instrumentation and controls, Wednesday reported sales of 299 million pounds for the first quarter, lower than 309.4 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago.On a like-for-like basis, sales decreased 8%, driven by weakness in automotive, semiconductor and materials, with decline in sales across all regions.Looking ahead, Andrew Heath, Chief Executive said, 'While the indirect tariff impact on end market demand is unclear at this early stage, we expect to be able to mitigate the direct impact of tariffs, supported by our strong, differentiated market positions, the importance of Spectris' products to our customers, and the Group's global operational footprint.'