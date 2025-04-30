LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aberdeen Group plc released an update on its first quarter assets under management and administration (AUMA).Assets under management and administration or AUMA stood at 500.1 billion pounds, impacted by weaker market conditions. However, robust inflows of 1.6 billion pounds were recorded at interactive investor, which partially offset net outflows in the Investments and Adviser segments.Interactive investor demonstrated strong organic growth, with a 9% year-on-year increase in total customers, reaching 450,000. Additionally, SIPP customers rose by 29% year-on-year, totaling 88,000.Last month, the company set out its ambition to be the UK's leading Wealth & Investments group, and it is committed to the fiscal year 2026 targets of adjusted operating profit above 300 million pounds, and net capital generation of about 300 million pounds.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX