Société Générale: First quarter 2025 earnings

STRONG QUARTERLY RESULTS, AHEAD OF OUR 2025 TARGETS

Quarterly revenues of EUR 7.1 billion, +6.6% vs. Q1 24 and +10.2% excluding asset disposals

(vs. an annual target of more than +3%). Positive contribution from all businesses, driven by a strong rebound in French Retail Banking, a solid performance of Global Banking and Investor Solutions and a sustained activity in Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services

Strict cost management with operating expenses down -4.4% vs. Q1 24, excluding asset disposals. Ahead of our 2025 target to reduce operating expenses by more than -1%, excluding asset disposals

Cost-to-income ratio at 65.0% in Q1 25, ahead of our 2025 target (<66%)

Low cost of risk at 23 basis points in Q1 25, below the 2025 target of 25 to 30 basis points. The amount of S1/S2 provisions remains high at EUR 3.1 billion (more than 2x 2024 cost of risk), and has been further increased

Group net income of EUR 1,608 million, x2.4 vs. Q1 24

Profitability (ROTE) at 11.0%, ahead of our 2025 target of more than 8%. Even if restated for net gains on asset disposals of around EUR 200 million and considering a quarterly linear distribution of taxes (IFRIC 21) for an amount of around EUR 300 million, the ROTE stands at 10.9%

SOLID CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY PROFILE

CET1 ratio of 13.4%1 at end-Q1 25, around 320 basis points above the regulatory requirement

Liquidity Coverage Ratio at 140% at end-Q1 25

Provision for distribution of EUR 0.912 per share, at end-March 2025

Completion of the 2024 share buy-back programme of EUR 872 million

ORDERLY EXECUTION OF ASSET DISPOSALS

Disposal of SGEF's activities completed on 28 February 2025, except for those in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, representing a positive impact of around +30 basis points on the Group's CET1 ratio in Q1 25

Disposals of Societe Generale Private Banking Suisse and SG Kleinwort Hambros completed on 31 January 2025 and 31 March 2025, for a total impact of around +10 basis points on the Group's CET1 ratio

Slawomir Krupa, the Group's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

« We are releasing today a very good set of results. Our revenues have grown across all our businesses. Our costs and our cost-to-income ratio have decreased across all our businesses. Our first quarter results are above all our annual targets, putting us in a favourable position to achieve them, thanks to our disciplined execution and prudent and rigorous risk management. Since the presentation of our Strategic Plan, we have built a strong capital position, and we have delivered a steady and material increase in our performance. Our diversified and resilient model allows us to navigate efficiently in the current environment. This is the result of the precise execution of our strategy by fully focused and talented teams whom I warmly thank for their commitment. We measure how far we've come and how far we still have to go. We will therefore pursue our work with the same focus and discipline, confident in our ability to deliver our 2026 roadmap and beyond, a sustainable and profitable growth. »

GROUP CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

In EURm Q1 25 Q1 24 Change Net banking income 7,083 6,645 +6.6% +9.9%* Operating expenses (4,604) (4,980) -7.6% -4.6%* Gross operating income 2,479 1,665 +48.9% +53.0%* Net cost of risk (344) (400) -13.9% -9.5%* Operating income 2,135 1,265 +68.8% +72.1%* Net profits or losses from other assets 202 (80) n/s n/s Income tax (490) (274) +79.0% +84.8%* Net income 1,855 917 x 2.0 x 2.1* O.w. non-controlling interests 247 237 +4.0% +12.0%* Group net income 1,608 680 x 2.4 x 2.4* ROE 9.7% 3.6% ROTE 11.0% 4.1% Cost to income 65.0% 74.9%

Asterisks* in the document refer to data at constant perimeter and exchange rates

Societe Generale's Board of Directors, which met on 29 April 2025 under the chairmanship of Lorenzo Bini Smaghi, examined the Societe Generale Group's results for the first quarter of 2025.

Net banking income

Net banking income stood at EUR 7.1 billion, up +6.6% vs. Q1 24 and up +10.2% vs. Q1 24, excluding asset disposals.

Revenues of French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance were up +14.1% vs. Q1 24 (+16.5% excluding asset disposals and +2.5% excluding both asset disposals and short-term hedge impact) to stand at EUR 2.3 billion in Q1 25. Net interest income recovered sharply in Q1 25 (+28.4% vs. Q1 24) and was broadly stable when restated for asset disposals and short-term hedges accounted for in Q1 24 (around EUR -270 million). Assets under management in Private Banking and Insurance grew by +6% and +5%, respectively (excluding asset disposals in Switzerland and in the United Kingdom) in Q1 25 vs. Q1 24. Lastly, BoursoBank continued its strong commercial development with nearly 460,000 new customers during the quarter, reaching a customer base of around 7.6 million clients at end-March 2025.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions registered a +10.0% increase in revenues relative to Q1 24. These totalled EUR 2.9 billion for the quarter, driven by strong momentum in equities and in Financing and Advisory. Global Markets grew by +10.9% in Q1 25 vs. Q1 24. Equity revenues were up +21.8%, reaching a quarterly record level3, driven by strong momentum in flow and listed products. Fixed income and currencies were down -2.4% due to lower client activity on rates investment solutions and margin compression in financing activities. Commercial activity nevertheless remained buoyant in rates and forex brokerage due to high volatility. In Global Banking and Advisory, revenues are up +10.5% with a solid commercial momentum in asset finance. Furthermore, the performance was resilient in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Debt Capital Markets (DCM). Similarly, Global Transaction and Payment Services posted an +8.7% increase in revenues vs. Q1 24, driven by higher payment volumes with institutional clients and strong commercial development for corporate clients.

Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services' revenues were down -7.4% vs. Q1 24, mainly due to a perimeter effect of EUR -176 million in Q1 25. Excluding the impact of asset disposals, they were up +0.8%. International Retail Banking recorded a -12.1% fall in revenues vs. Q1 24 to EUR 0.9 billion, due to a perimeter effect related to the disposals completed in Africa (Morocco, Chad, Madagascar). They rose by +1.9% at constant perimeter and exchange rates. Revenues from Mobility and Financial Services were also down -3.0% vs. Q1 24 due to the disposal of SGEF's operations (except for those in the Czech Republic and Slovakia) in Q1 25. Besides, Ayvens' revenues were stable vs. Q1 24 owing to improved margins, offsetting the normalisation of the results of used car sales.

The Corporate Centre recorded revenues of EUR -112 million in Q1 25.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 4,604 million in Q1 25, down -7.6% vs. Q1 24 and -4.4% excluding asset disposals. The decrease in operating expenses is notably explained by a decrease in transformation charges of EUR 278 million, an increase of EUR 29 million related to taxes on variable compensation, an increase in expenses of EUR 22 million related to Bernstein perimeter, and EUR 5 million related to disposal transaction costs. Excluding these non-recurring items, operating expenses were slightly up, confirming the strong cost discipline.

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 65.0% in Q1 25, down sharply from Q1 24 (74.9%) and below the target of <66% estimated for 2025.

Cost of risk

The cost of risk was stable over the quarter at 23 basis points (or EUR 344 million). It comprises a provision for non-performing loans of EUR 330 million (around 22 basis points) and a provision for performing loans of EUR 14 million.

At end-March, the Group had a stock of provisions for performing loans of EUR 3,131 million, slightly up +0.4% compared with 31 December 2024, which represents more than 2x 2024 cost of risk.

The gross non-performing loan ratio stood at 2.82%4,5 at 31 March 2025, broadly stable compared to its end - December 2024 level (2.81%). The net coverage ratio on the Group's non-performing loans stood at 82%6 at 31 March 2025 (after netting of guarantees and collateral).

Net profits from other assets

The Group recorded a net gain of EUR +202 million in Q1 25, mainly related to the accounting impacts of completed asset sales of SGEF7, Societe Generale Private Banking Suisse and SG Kleinwort Hambros.

Group net Income

Group net income stood at EUR 1,608 million for the quarter, equating to a Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) of 11.0%.

DELIVERING ON OUR ESG AMBITIONS

The Group is in line with its portfolio alignment targets in the most carbon-emitting sectors, including since 2019 a reduction of more than 50% in its upstream exposure to oil and gas, and a reduction of around 50% of its carbon emission intensity in power.

Reflecting progress on portfolio alignment, the Group's contribution to sustainable finance amounted to around 80 billion euros at the end of 2024, ahead of its target of 500 billion euros for the 2024-2030 period.

The Group is well positioned to seize new opportunities in the environmental transition. Societe Generale has acted as exclusive financial advisor for the UK's Net Zero Teesside Power and Northern Endurance Partnership projects, which aim to be the world's first gas-fired power station project with carbon capture and storage.

These actions are recognized externally, with best-in-class ratings from extra-financial rating agencies and through numerous awards.

THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

At 31 March 2025, the Group's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.4%, or around 320 basis points above the regulatory requirement. Likewise, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) was well above regulatory requirements at 140% at end-March 2025 (an average of 150% for the quarter), while the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) stood at 115% at end-March 2025.

All liquidity and solvency ratios are well above the regulatory requirements.

31/03/2025 31/12/2024 Requirements CET1(1) 13.4% 13.3% 10.22% Tier 1 ratio(1) 16.1% 16.1% 12.14% Total Capital(1) 19.1% 18.9% 14.70% Leverage ratio(1) 4.4% 4.3% 3.60% TLAC (% RWA)(1) 29.7% 29.7% 22.32% TLAC (% leverage)(1) 8.2% 8.0% 6.75% MREL (% RWA)(1) 33.3% 34.2% 27.59% MREL (% leverage)(1) 9.2% 9.2% 6.23% End of period LCR 140% 162% >100% Period average LCR 150% 150% >100% NSFR 115% 117% >100%

In EURbn 31/03/2025 31/12/2024 Total consolidated balance sheet 1,554



1,574



Group shareholders' equity 71 70 Risk-weighted assets 393 390 O.w. credit risk 318 327 Total funded balance sheet 931 952 Customer loans 459 463 Customer deposits 596 614

8

As of 31 March 2025, the parent company has issued EUR 9.0 billion of medium/long-term debt under its 2025 financing programme, including EUR 4.5 billion of pre-financing raised at the end of 2024. The subsidiaries had issued EUR 1.0 billion. In all, the Group has issued a total of EUR 10.0 billion in medium/long-term debt.

At end of April 2025, the parent company's 2025 funding programme is 54% complete for vanilla notes.

The Group is rated by four rating agencies: (i) FitchRatings - long-term rating "A-", stable outlook, senior preferred debt rating "A", short-term rating "F1"; (ii) Moody's - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) "A1", negative outlook, short-term rating "P-1"; (iii) R&I - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) "A", stable outlook; and (iv) S&P Global Ratings - long-term rating (senior preferred debt) "A", stable outlook, short-term rating "A-1".

FRENCH RETAIL, PRIVATE BANKING AND INSURANCE

In EURm Q1 25 Q1 24 Change Net banking income 2,299 2,016 +14.1% +16.5%* Of which net interest income 1,061 827 +28.4% +31.6%* Of which fees 1,056 1,018 +3.7% +6.2%* Operating expenses (1,566) (1,728) -9.4% -6.6%* Gross operating income 734 288 x 2.5 x 2.5* Net cost of risk (171) (247) -30.8% -30.8%* Operating income 563 41 x 13.7 x 11.2* Net profits or losses from other assets 7 0 x 19.2 x 19.2* Group net income 421 31 x 13.4 x 10.9* Cost to income 68.1% 85.7%

Commercial activity

SG network, Private Banking and Insurance

The SG network's average deposit outstandings amounted to EUR 230 billion in Q1 25, down -1% from Q1 24, with a shift of inflows into savings life insurance.

The SG network's average loan outstandings contracted by -3% vs. Q1 24 to EUR 193 billion, and

by -1.8% vs. Q1 24 excluding repayments of state-guaranteed loans. Mortgage loan production saw a sharp increase of +115% vs. Q1 24.

The average loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 83.8% in Q1 25, down 1.1 percentage point relative to Q1 24.

In Private Banking, assets under management9 strongly rose by +6% vs. Q1 24 at EUR 130 billion. Net asset inflows totalled EUR 2 billion in Q1 25, with asset gathering (annualised net new money divided by AuM) standing at +6% in Q1 25. Net banking income came to EUR 361 million for the quarter, a +3.4% increase at constant perimeter1 and exchange rates, down -3.9% vs. Q1 24.

Insurance, which covers activities in and outside France, posted a very strong commercial performance. Life insurance outstandings increased sharply by +5% vs. Q1 24 to reach a record EUR 148 billion at end- March 2025. The share of unit-linked products remained high at 40%. Gross life insurance savings inflows amounted to EUR 5.4 billion in Q1 25.

In France, personal protection and Property & Casualty premia were up by +4% vs. Q1 24.

BoursoBank

BoursoBank reached almost 7.6 million clients in Q1 25. The bank recorded growth of +20.7% in the number of clients vs. Q1 24 (+1.3 million year-on-year), with onboarding still high this quarter (~458,000 new clients in Q1 25) while the churn rate remained low.

BoursoBank has once again confirmed its leading position in France in terms of client satisfaction with an NPS (Net Promoter Score) of +5410. The online bank is also ranked as the best digital bank in France11.

Average loan outstandings rose by +7.3% compared with Q1 24 to EUR 16 billion in Q1 25.

Average outstanding savings, including deposits and financial savings, totalled EUR 67 billion, an increase of +15.5% vs. Q1 24. Deposits outstanding totalled EUR 41 billion in Q1 25, posting another sharp increase of +16.3% vs. Q1 24. Average life insurance outstandings, at EUR 13 billion in Q1 25, rose by +8.9% vs. Q1 24 (of which 49.2% in unit-linked products). This activity continued to register strong gross inflows over the quarter (+24.6% vs. Q1 24, 57% in unit-linked products). The brokerage activity recorded more than 3 million transactions in Q1 25, a record quarter with an increase of +48.4%

vs. Q1 24.

Net banking income

In Q1 25, revenues came to EUR 2,299 million (including PEL/CEL provision), up +14.1% vs. Q1 24. Net interest income grew by +28.4% vs. Q1 24 and was broadly stable excluding asset disposals and the impact of short-term hedges in Q1 24. Fee income rose by +3.7% relative to Q1 24.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 1,566 million for the quarter, including around EUR 23 million euros of transformation charges, down -9.4% vs. Q1 24. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 68.1% in Q1 25, an improvement of 17.6 percentage points vs. Q1 24.

Cost of risk

In Q1 25, the cost of risk amounted to EUR 171 million, or 29 basis points, which was higher than in Q4 24 (20 basis points).

Group net Income

Group net income totalled EUR 421 million for the quarter. RONE stood at 9.5% in Q1 25.

GLOBAL BANKING AND INVESTOR SOLUTIONS

In EUR m Q1 25 Q1 24 Change Net banking income 2,896 2,631 +10.0% +8.8%* Operating expenses (1,755) (1,757) -0.1% -0.6%* Gross operating income 1,140 874 +30.4% +27.6%* Net cost of risk (55) 20 n/s n/s Operating income 1,085 894 +21.3% +18.9%* Group net income 856 697 +22.8% +19.6%* Cost to income 60.6% 66.8% 0 +0.0%*

Net banking income

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported strong results in Q1 25, with revenues up +10.0% vs. Q1 24 to stand at EUR 2,896 million.

Global Markets and Investor Services recorded solid growth of +10.0% over the quarter compared with Q1 24, at EUR 1,922 million.

Market Activities grew in the first quarter with revenues of EUR 1,759 million, up +10.9% vs. Q1 24 in a volatile market environment.

The Equities business delivered a record performance12 in Q1 25 with revenues of EUR 1,061 million, a sharp increase of +21.8% compared with Q1 24, driven by positive momentum particularly in flow and listed products.

Fixed Income and Currencies were slightly down -2.4% to EUR 698 million in Q1 25, due to lower client activity on rates investment solutions and margin compression in financing activities. Commercial momentum also remained strong in flow activities, particularly for rates and forex products, driven by higher volatility.

In Securities Services, revenues were up +1.4% compared with Q1 24 at EUR 163 million and overall stable (-0.2%) excluding participation. The level of fees is good in comparison to a high Q1 24, notably thanks to a strong commercial performance in fund distribution. Assets under Custody and Assets under Administration amounted to EUR 5,194 billion and EUR 637 billion, respectively.

Revenues for the Financing and Advisory business totalled EUR 973 million, a sharp increase of +10.0% vs. Q1 24.

Global Banking & Advisory posted significant revenues, up +10.5% compared with Q1 24, driven by buoyant activity in asset finance. Asset-Backed Products are steady despite less conducive market conditions compared to Q1 24. Furthermore, the performance was resilient in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) and Debt Capital Markets (DCM).

Global Transaction & Payment Services once again delivered a strong performance compared with Q1 24, with a sharp increase in revenues of +8.7%, notably due to higher payment volumes with institutional clients and good commercial performance on the corporate franchise.

Operating expenses

Operating expenses came to EUR 1,755 million for the quarter and included around EUR 12 million in transformation charges. These are stable relative to Q1 24. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 60.6% in Q1 25.

Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk was EUR 55 million, or 13 basis points vs. -5 basis points in Q1 24.

Group net Income

Group net income increased by +22.8% vs. Q1 24 to EUR 856 million.

Global Banking and Investor Solutions reported a strong RONE of 18.7% for the quarter.

MOBILITY, INTERNATIONAL RETAIL BANKING AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

In EURm Q1 25 Q1 24 Change Net banking income 2,000 2,161 -7.4% +1.1%* Operating expenses (1,180) (1,350) -12.6% -4.8%* Gross operating income 820 810 +1.2% +10.8%* Net cost of risk (124) (182) -31.8% -23.1%* Operating income 696 629 +10.7% +20.3%* Net profits or losses from other assets 0 4 -98.3% -98.3%* Non-controlling interests 212 195 +8.3% +16.1%* Group net income 319 278 +14.5% +24.4%* Cost to income 59.0% 62.5%

Commercial activity

International Retail Banking

International Retail Banking posted robust commercial activity with loan outstandings of

EUR 61 billion, up +4.3%* vs. Q1 24, and deposits of EUR 75 billion, slightly up +1.1%* vs. Q1 24.

In Europe, loan outstandings rose by 6.1%* vs. Q1 24 to EUR 45 billion in Q1 25 for both client segments of KB and BRD, particularly in home loans. Deposit outstandings totalled EUR 55 billion in

Q1 25, slightly up +0.6%* vs. Q1 24, mainly driven by Romania.

Overall, loan outstandings in Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories amounted to EUR 16 billion, broadly stable* vs. Q1 24, with mixed situations across geographies. Deposit outstandings increased by +2.5%* vs. Q1 24 to EUR 20 billion in Q1 25, mainly driven by sight deposits from corporate clients.

Mobility and Financial Services

Overall, Mobility and Financial Services maintained a good commercial performance.

Ayvens' earning assets totalled EUR 53.5 billion at end-March 2025, a +1.4% increase vs. end-March 2024.

Consumer Finance posted loans outstanding of EUR 23 billion, still down -3.0% vs. Q1 24, but decreasing at a slower pace than previously.

Net banking income

In Q1 25, Mobility, International Retail Banking and Financial Services recorded revenues of EUR 2,000 million, up slightly (+1.1%* vs. Q1 24).

International Retail Banking revenues increased slightly by +1.9%* vs. Q1 24, to EUR 913 million in

Q1 25.

Revenues in Europe increased by +5.4%* vs. Q1 24, to EUR 520 million in Q1 25. This robust growth, both in the Czech Republic and Romania, was driven by a solid performance of net interest income and a sharp increase in fees.

In Africa, Mediterranean Basin and French Overseas Territories, revenues remained high at

EUR 393 million in Q1 25, a slight down -2.3%* compared with a strong first quarter of 2024.

Overall, revenues from Mobility and Financial Services were stable* vs. Q1 24, to EUR 1,087 million in Q1 25.

At Ayvens, net banking income stood at EUR 796 million in Q1 25, stable vs. Q1 24, with an increase in margins13. Margins are continuing to improve, standing at 562 basis points in Q1 25, vs. 522 basis points in Q1 24. The secondary market for vehicle sales is gradually returning to normal, as expected, with an average profit margin per vehicle of EUR 1,22914 per unit this quarter, vs. EUR 1,2672 in Q4 24 and

EUR 1,6611 in Q1 24. At its level, Ayvens has a cost-to-income ratio of 58.0%15, in line with the 2025 target (57%-59%).

Revenues for the Consumer Finance business stabilised vs. Q1 24 at EUR 223 million in Q1 25.

Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses decreased significantly by -4.8%* vs. Q1 24, to EUR 1,180 million in Q1 25 (of which EUR 39 million of transformation charges). The cost-to-income ratio improved in Q1 25 to 59.0% vs. 62.5% in Q1 24.

International Retail Banking posted costs of EUR 546 million in Q1 25, down by -3.2%* vs. Q1 24.

Mobility and Financial Services costs reached EUR 635 million in Q1 25, a sharp decrease of -6.1%*

vs. Q1 24, with cost synergies materialising at Ayvens driven by the continued LeasePlan integration.

Cost of risk

Over the quarter, the cost of risk amounted to EUR 124 million or 31 basis points, which was considerably lower than in Q1 24 (43 basis points).

Group net Income

Over the quarter, Group net income came to EUR 319 million, up +24.4%* vs. Q1 24. RONE stood at 11.2% in Q1 25. RONE was 14.1% in International Retail Banking and 9.4% in Mobility and Financial Services in Q1 25.

CORPORATE CENTRE

In EURm Q1 25 Q1 24 Net banking income (112) (162) Operating expenses (103) (145) Gross operating income (215) (308) Net cost of risk 6 9 Net profits or losses from other assets 192 (84) Income tax 61 90 Group net income 12 (327)

The Corporate Centre includes:

the property management of the Group's head office,

the Group's equity portfolio,

the Treasury function for the Group,

certain costs related to cross-functional projects, as well as several costs incurred by the Group that are not re-invoiced to the businesses.

Net banking income

The Corporate Centre's net banking income totalled EUR -112 million for the quarter, vs. EUR - 162 million in Q1 24, notably thanks to management actions to more efficiently use excess liquidity.

Operating expenses

Over the quarter, operating expenses totalled EUR -103 million, vs. EUR -145 million in Q1 24, notably thanks to a decrease in transformation charges.

Net profits from other assets

The Group recorded EUR +192 million in net profits from other assets during the quarter at the Corporate Centre level, notably following asset disposals of SGEF16, Societe Generale Private Banking Suisse and SG Kleinwort Hambros.

Group net Income

The Corporate Centre's net income totalled EUR +12 million for the quarter, vs. EUR -327 million

in Q1 24.

2025 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

2025 Financial communication calendar



May 20th, 2025 Combined General Meeting

May 26th, 2025 Dividend detachment

May 28th, 2025 Dividend payment

July 31st, 2025 Second quarter and first half 2025 results

October 30th, 2025 Third quarter and nine months 2025 results

APPENDIX 1: FINANCIAL DATA

GROUP NET INCOME BY CORE BUSINESS

In EURm Q1 25 Q1 24 Variation French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance 421 31 x 13.4 Global Banking and Investor Solutions 856 697 +22.8% Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services 319 278 +14.5% Core Businesses 1,596 1,007 +58.5% Corporate Centre 12 (327) n/s Group 1,608 680 x 2.4

MAIN EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS

In EURm Q1 25 Q1 24 Operating expenses - Total one-off items and transformation charges (74) (352) Transformation charges (74) (352) Of which French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance (23) (81) Of which Global Banking & Investor Solutions (12) (154) Of which Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services (39) (69) Of which Corporate Centre 0 (47) Other one-off items - Total 202 (80) Net profits or losses from other assets 202 (80)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

In EUR m 31/03/2025 31/12/2024 Cash, due from central banks 169,891 201,680 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 548,999 526,048 Hedging derivatives 8,171 9,233 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 99,248 96,024 Securities at amortised cost 41,224 32,655 Due from banks at amortised cost 91,527 84,051 Customer loans at amortised cost 447,815 454,622 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged against interest rate risk (480) (292) Insurance and reinsurance contracts assets 545 615 Tax assets 4,170 4,687 Other assets 73,618 70,903 Non-current assets held for sale 2,911 26,426 Investments accounted for using the equity method 414 398 Tangible and intangible fixed assets 61,250 61,409 Goodwill 5,085 5,086 Total 1,554,388 1,573,545

In EUR m 31/03/2025 31/12/2024 Due to central banks 10,661 11,364 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 405,056 396,614 Hedging derivatives 14,028 15,750 Debt securities issued 154,356 162,200 Due to banks 100,825 99,744 Customer deposits 521,141 531,675 Revaluation differences on portfolios hedged



against interest rate risk (6,168) (5,277) Tax liabilities 2,301 2,237 Other liabilities 96,417 90,786 Non-current liabilities held for sale 2,560 17,079 Insurance and reinsurance contracts liabilities 152,899 150,691 Provisions 4,098 4,085 Subordinated debts 16,148 17,009 Total liabilities 1,474,322 1,493,957 Shareholder's equity - - Shareholders' equity, Group share - - Issued common stocks and capital reserves 20,812 21,281 Other equity instruments 9,873 9,873 Retained earnings 37,863 33,863 Net income 1,608 4,200 Sub-total 70,156 69,217 Unrealised or deferred capital gains and losses 400 1,039 Sub-total equity, Group share 70,556 70,256 Non-controlling interests 9,510 9,332 Total equity 80,066 79,588 Total 1,554,388 1,573,545

APPENDIX 2: METHODOLOGY

1 -The financial information presented for the first quarter 2025 was examined by the Board of Directors on April 29th, 2025 and has been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted in the European Union and applicable at that date. The information has not been audited.

2 - Net banking income

The pillars' net banking income is defined on page 38 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document. The terms "Revenues" or "Net Banking Income" are used interchangeably. They provide a normalised measure of each pillar's net banking income taking into account the normative capital mobilised for its activity.

3 - Operating expenses

Operating expenses correspond to the "Operating Expenses" as presented in note 5 to the Group's consolidated financial statements as at December 31st, 2024. The term "costs" is also used to refer to Operating Expenses. The Cost/Income Ratio is defined on page 38 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document.

4 - Cost of risk in basis points, coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings

The cost of risk is defined on pages 39 and 748 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document. This indicator makes it possible to assess the level of risk of each of the pillars as a percentage of balance sheet loan commitments, including operating leases.

In EURm Q1 25 Q1 24 French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance



Net Cost Of Risk 171 247 Gross loan Outstandings 233,536 238,394 Cost of Risk in bps 29 41 Global Banking and Investor Solutions



Net Cost Of Risk 55 (20) Gross loan Outstandings 172,782 162,457 Cost of Risk in bps 13 (5) Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services



Net Cost Of Risk 124 182 Gross loan Outstandings 159,126 167,892 Cost of Risk in bps 31 43 Corporate Centre



Net Cost Of Risk (6) (9) Gross loan Outstandings 25,592 23,365 Cost of Risk in bps (9) (15) Societe Generale Group



Net Cost Of Risk 344 400 Gross loan Outstandings 591,036 592,108 Cost of Risk in bps 23 27

The gross coverage ratio for doubtful outstandings is calculated as the ratio of provisions recognised in respect of the credit risk to gross outstandings identified as in default within the meaning of the regulations, without taking account of any guarantees provided. This coverage ratio measures the maximum residual risk associated with outstandings in default ("doubtful").

5 - ROE, ROTE, RONE

The notions of ROE (Return on Equity) and ROTE (Return on Tangible Equity), as well as their calculation methodology, are specified on pages 39 and 40 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document. This measure makes it possible to assess Societe Generale's return on equity and return on tangible equity.

RONE (Return on Normative Equity) determines the return on average normative equity allocated to the Group's businesses, according to the principles presented on page 40 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document. Starting from Q1 25 results, normative return to businesses is based on a 13% capital allocation. The Q1 25 allocated capital includes the regulatory impacts related to Basel IV, applicable since 1 January 2025.

Group net income used for the ratio numerator is the accounting Group net income adjusted for "Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation". For ROTE, income is also restated for goodwill impairment.

Details of the corrections made to the accounting equity in order to calculate ROE and ROTE for the period are given in the table below:

ROTE calculation: calculation methodology

End of period (in EURm) Q1 25 Q1 24 Shareholders' equity Group share 70,556 67,342 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (10,153) (10,166) Interest payable to holders of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) (60) (71) OCI excluding conversion reserves 582 696 Distribution provision(2) (710) (256) Distribution N-1 to be paid (1,718) (999) ROE equity end-of-period 58,496 56,545 Average ROE equity 58,609 56,522 Average Goodwill(3) (4,191) (4,006) Average Intangible Assets (2,835) (2,956) Average ROTE equity 51,583 49,560 Group net Income 1,608 680 Interest paid and payable to holders of deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation (188) (166) Adjusted Group net Income 1,420 514 ROTE 11.0% 4.1%

171819

RONE calculation: Average capital allocated to Core Businesses (in EURm)

In EURm Q1 25 Q1 24 Change French Retail, Private Banking and Insurance 17,687 16,518 +7.1% Global Banking and Investor Solutions 18,324 16,011 +14.4% Mobility, International Retail Banking & Financial Services 11,376 11,252 +1.1% Core Businesses 47,386 43,781 +8.2% Corporate Centre 11,223 12,741 -11.9% Group 58,609 56,522 +3.7%

6 - Net assets and tangible net assets

Net assets and tangible net assets are defined in the methodology, page 41 of the Group's 2025 Universal Registration Document. The items used to calculate them are presented below:

2021

End of period (in EURm) Q1 25 2024 2023 Shareholders' equity Group share 70,556 70,256 65,975 Deeply subordinated and undated subordinated notes (10,153) (10,526) (9,095) Interest of deeply & undated subordinated notes, issue premium amortisation(1) (60) (25) (21) Book value of own shares in trading portfolio (44) 8 36 Net Asset Value 60,299 59,713 56,895 Goodwill(2) (4,175) (4,207) (4,008) Intangible Assets (2,798) (2,871) (2,954) Net Tangible Asset Value 53,326 52,635 49,933 Number of shares used to calculate NAPS(3) 783,671 796,498 796,244 Net Asset Value per Share 76.9 75.0 71.5 Net Tangible Asset Value per Share 68.0 66.1 62.7

7 - Calculation of Earnings Per Share (EPS)

The EPS published by Societe Generale is calculated according to the rules defined by the IAS 33 standard (see pages 40-41 of Societe Generale's 2025 Universal Registration Document). The corrections made to Group net income in order to calculate EPS correspond to the restatements carried out for the calculation of ROE and ROTE.

The calculation of Earnings Per Share is described in the following table:

Average number of shares (thousands) Q1 25 2024 2023 Existing shares 800,317 801,915 818,008 Deductions Shares allocated to cover stock option plans and free shares awarded to staff 2,586 4,402 6,802 Other own shares and treasury shares 7,646 2,344 11,891 Number of shares used to calculate EPS(4) 790,085 795,169 799,315 Group net Income (in EUR m) 1,608 4,200 2,493 Interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes (in EUR m) (188) (720) (759) Adjusted Group net income (in EUR m) 1,420 3,481 1,735 EPS (in EUR) 1.80 4.38 2.17

2223

8 - Solvency and leverage ratios

Shareholder's equity, risk-weighted assets and leverage exposure are calculated in accordance with applicable CRR3/CRD6 rules, including the procedures provided by the regulation for the calculation of phased-in and fully loaded ratios. The solvency ratios and leverage ratio are presented on a pro-forma basis for the current year's accrued results, net of dividends, unless otherwise stated.

9 - Funded balance sheet, loan to deposit ratio

The funded balance sheet is based on the Group financial statements. It is obtained in two steps:

A first step aiming at reclassifying the items of the financial statements into aggregates allowing for a more economic reading of the balance sheet. Main reclassifications:





Insurance: grouping of the accounting items related to insurance within a single aggregate in both assets and liabilities.

Customer loans: include outstanding loans with customers (net of provisions and write-downs, including net lease financing outstanding and transactions at fair value through profit and loss); excludes financial assets reclassified under loans and receivables in accordance with the conditions stipulated by IFRS 9 (these positions have been reclassified in their original lines).

Wholesale funding: includes interbank liabilities and debt securities issued. Financing transactions have been allocated to medium/long-term resources and short-term resources based on the maturity of outstanding, more or less than one year.

Reclassification under customer deposits of the share of issues placed by French Retail Banking networks (recorded in medium/long-term financing), and certain transactions carried out with counterparties equivalent to customer deposits (previously included in short term financing).

Deduction from customer deposits and reintegration into short-term financing of certain transactions equivalent to market resources.

A second step aiming at excluding the contribution of insurance subsidiaries, and netting derivatives, repurchase agreements, securities borrowing/lending, accruals and "due to central banks".





The Group loan/deposit ratio is determined as the division of the customer loans by customer deposits as presented in the funded balance sheet.

NB (1) The sum of values contained in the tables and analyses may differ slightly from the total reported due to rounding rules.

(2) All the information on the results for the period (notably: press release, downloadable data, presentation slides and supplement) is available on Societe Generale's website www.societegenerale.com in the "Investor" section.

1 Including Basel IV phasing

2 Based on a pay-out ratio of 50% of the Group net income restated from non-cash items and after deduction of interest on deeply subordinated notes and undated subordinated notes, pro forma including Q1 25 results

3 At comparable business model post GFC (Global Financial Crisis) regulatory regime

4 Ratio calculated according to EBA methodology published on 16 July 2019

5 Ratio excluding loans outstanding of companies currently being disposed of in compliance with IFRS 5

6 Ratio of S3 provisions, guarantees and collaterals over gross outstanding non-performing loans

7 Except for operations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

8 Including Basel IV phasing and pro forma Q1 25 results

NB: SG network, Private Banking and Insurance - end Q1 25 loans and deposits exclude disposals

9 Excluding asset disposals in Switzerland and the United Kingdom

10 Jointly with another bank in 2025, Bain and Company, April 2025

11 Deloitte, January 2025

12 At comparable business model post GFC (Global Financial Crisis) regulatory regime

13 Excluding non-recurring items

14 Excluding impacts of depreciation adjustments

15 As communicated by Ayvens in its Q1 25 results (excluding used car sales result and non-recurring items)

16 Except for operations in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

17 Interest net of tax

18 The distribution provision is calculated based on a pay-out ratio of 50%, restated from non-cash items and after deduction of interest on deeply subordinated notes and on undated subordinated notes

19 Excluding goodwill arising from non-controlling interests

20 Interest net of tax

21 Excluding goodwill arising from non-controlling interests

22 The number of shares considered is the number of ordinary shares outstanding at end of period, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group (expressed in thousands of shares)

23 The number of shares considered is the average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the period, excluding treasury shares and buybacks, but including the trading shares held by the Group (expressed in thousands of shares)