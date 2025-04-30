OSE Immunotherapeutics: Immuno-Oncology Results from Research Collaboration with Léon Bérard Cancer Center Presented at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

Immuno-Oncology Results from Research Collaboration with

Léon Bérard Cancer Center Presented

at AACR Annual Meeting 2025

New gene expression signature for cancer patients to predict clinical response to

immune checkpoint.

Potential of signature to enhance personalized treatment for patients, regardless of cancer type.

NANTES, France - April 30, 2025, 7:30 a.m. CET - OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class therapies in immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation, today reported on an oral presentation from a research collaboration with the renowned Léon Bérard Cancer Center in Lyon at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held April 25 - 30, 2025, in Chicago.

Immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapies, targeting PD-1, PD-L1, and CTLA-4, have revolutionized cancer treatment by helping the immune system recognize and attack cancer cells more effectively. These therapies offer lasting responses and significant survival benefits across various cancers. However, current biomarkers like PD-L1 expression and tumor mutational burden (TMB) are not always reliable. PD-L1 expression can vary within tumors and between patients, making predictions inconsistent. Therefore, more universally applicable biomarkers are needed to predict patient responses and guide treatment decisions. While RNA sequencing has created detailed gene expression signatures (GES) that describe the tumor environment, their use in everyday clinical practice is limited due to their specificity and lack of widespread adoption.

The presentation, entitled "A tumor agnostic composite gene expression signature identifies three groups of patients treated with immune checkpoint blockade with distinct clinical outcome", reported on the development and validation of a robust and tumor-agnostic composite gene expression signature (cGES) that can predict overall survival and progression free survival in cancer patients treated with immune checkpoint blockers (e.g. Anti PD-L1, Anti PD-1 and Anti CTLA-4). This signature could be useful in clinical practice to better stratify patients on risk and potentially guide treatment decisions of multiple cancer types.

Professor Pierre Saintigny of Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1, Centre Léon Bérard Comprehensive Cancer Center and Team leader Inserm/Inria at Cancer Research Centre of Lyon stated: "Our collaborative research program validated a composite gene expression signature with a strong potential for stratifying and predicting clinical outcomes more accurately, which could significantly improve personalized treatment in clinical practice for ICB-treated patients, regardless of cancer type. We were very pleased to present the results of our translational research at the AACR conference on this cutting-edge program conducted in collaboration with OSE Immunotherapeutics' teams."

ABOUT THE LÉON BÉRARD CENTER

The Centre Léon Bérard (CLB) is part of the twenty French Comprehensive Cancer Centres in France, providing a global management of cancer patients on a unique area, from diagnosis to treatment and beyond. The Centre is a regional, national and international recognized reference cancer Centre assigned with three essential missions: Care, Research and Education and is willing to continuously improve the quality and accessibility of care for cancer patients.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company's website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

